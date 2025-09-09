Heavy rain causes Saw Mill River Parkway collapse in New York

Northbound lanes have since reopened, but southbound traffic remains closed.

The end of the first week of September brought much-needed rain to much of the Northeast.

Part of the Saw Mill River Parkway was shut down Monday after heavy rain over the weekend caused the roadway to collapse, according to local officials.

The Dobbs Ferry Fire Department reported that the southbound lanes between Lawrence Street in Dobbs Ferry and Farragut Avenue in Hastings buckled just north of Yonkers, forcing closures in both directions as a precaution. Photos released by the department show large chunks of pavement shifted out of place.

(Photo credit: Dobbs Ferry Fire Dept.)

In a statement, the New York State Department of Transportation said crews were immediately dispatched to assess and repair the damage near Exit 113. All lanes have since reopened, NYSDOT reported Tuesday morning.

This stretch of the parkway typically carries about 47,000 vehicles per day. While not considered prone to flooding, the collapse highlights how heavy rainfall events can create sudden infrastructure hazards.