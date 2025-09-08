Flooding concerns grow in Florida as thunderstorms repeat

From soggy commutes to beach disruptions, repeated downpours could trigger flash flooding in parts of Florida.

Dry weather will be hard to come by across much of Florida this week, as a nearby storm system fuels repeated rounds of heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms. Flash flooding is a key concern, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Summer and early autumn are typically the busiest times of the year for Florida thunderstorms, as heat, humidity, and sea breezes spark towering clouds and daily downpours. However, most storms are brief and scattered.

With a nearby front, developing areas of low pressure, and an influx of moisture, conditions are set for torrential downpours that may linger and repeat. This can overwhelm storm drains and even challenge Florida’s typically absorbent sandy soil.

Most of the Florida Peninsula will pick up 1-3 inches of rain from Monday through Friday, an amount drainage systems can typically handle. However, some areas may receive 3-6 inches with locally higher totals. If rainfall rates exceed 2 inches per hour, storm drains may be overwhelmed, triggering flash flooding.

Persistent storms may disrupt plans for beach trips, golf outings, or visits to central Florida theme parks.

Most storms will form in the afternoon and early evening, but some downpours could also occur overnight and during the morning commute.

Farther north along Florida’s Atlantic coast, the pressure difference between an offshore storm and strong high pressure over the Northeast will increase winds along the beaches.

The winds will be strong and persistent enough to raise surf and create rough beach and boating conditions. Rip currents will be stronger and more frequent than on an average day. Minor flooding can occur at times of high tide.

