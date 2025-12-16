Relentless storms keep dangerous flood risk high across the Pacific Northwest

More heavy rain is expected through late week as saturated ground and swollen rivers raise the threat of widespread flooding.

Copied

After a brief break over the weekend, strong rain and winds are striking the Pacific Northwest for the second week in a row.

A relentless storm train will continue pounding the Pacific Northwest through late this week, bringing more heavy rain and increasing the risk of widespread flooding in communities already devastated by earlier inundation.

The first storm this week, dubbed a Pineapple Express due to a stream of warm, moist air originating from the Hawaiian Islands being ushered into the Northwest, will bring another pulse of heavy rain across much of western Washington into northwestern California.

A brief lull in heavy rainfall is expected through the day Tuesday before the heavy rain and flooding risk returns Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning as the next storm moves onshore.

Additional heavy rainfall through Wednesday morning can hinder any cleanup efforts and repairs after two levee breaches occurred in King County, Washington. The first breach occurred in the Desimone levee along the Green River Monday afternoon, resulting in "Go Now" evacuation alerts to be issued for residents and businesses east of the river. Another breach occurred early Tuesday morning on the White River near Pacific, Washington, prompting more evacuation orders.

Both levee breaches promoted Flash Flooding Warnings to be issued from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Crews inspect a crack in a levee along the Green River in Tukwila, Wash., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

At least one death has been caused in Washington due to the recent flooding. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, a 33-year-old man was killed when his vehicle went into 6 feet of flood water, completely submerging the vehicle.

Flooding and mudslide risks will only worsen, as additional rainfall will move into areas that already received several inches over the past week, intensifying runoff in the region. River and stream flooding will continue to be exacerbated as heavy rain focuses across the region.

"Expect multiple, rapid rounds of moderate to major flooding of the short-run rivers in the higher and intermediate elevations of the Cascades through the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Meanwhile across the terrain, snow levels will continue to fall through Tuesday night as cool air pushes into the region, lowering snow levels to below the passes.

High winds spread across Northwest into midweek

Accompanying the rain and snow, strong westerly winds will pick up across the Northwest Tuesday evening as the storm pushes onshore. Gusts between 50-60 mph can occur across much of the region including in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Higher gusts up to 70 mph can occur across the terrain, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph.

Given the saturated state of the ground from rounds of heavy rain across the region, trees will be more prone to toppling, which can damage infrastructure and bring down power lines.

As the storm continues to move inland, strong winds will focus across the Rockies and Plains Wednesday and Wednesday night. Gusts as high as 70 mph can occur across a swath from Montana into the terrain in Colorado. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 105 mph.

Travel can become difficult across the region including along interstates 25, 90 and 94, with a dangerous crosswind hazard for high-profile vehicles.

Late-week storm hones in on Oregon with up to a foot of rain

After another brief lull in the wake of the first storm, another storm will bring more rain and mountain snow to the Northwest late week. Unlike the previous storms, where the heaviest rainfall was focused across Washington, the heaviest rain will focus farther south across western Oregon and far northwestern California.

A large swath of 2-4 inches of rain can occur across much of western Oregon and extreme northwestern California, while up to 8 inches is possible along the Oregon coast and the Cascades. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 12 inches.

"As the main focus of the atmospheric rivers shifts southward later this week, the potential for small stream and river flooding will increase substantially farther south in western Oregon, perhaps in the same manner as that of the Washington Cascades last week and again early this week,” adds Sosnowski.

Travel disruptions from the heavy rain and flooding can impact pre-holiday travel late in the week both in the air and on the road. Major highways including interstates 5 and 84 can be impacted, and motorists should be prepared for potential slowdowns.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.