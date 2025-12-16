Evacuations lifted after Seattle-area levee breach during parade of atmospheric rivers

After a levee breach was successfully repaired near Seattle, evacuations were lifted. Residents are staying prepared as more flooding rain is on the way.

Crews were able to make temporary repairs to the Desimone Levee in Tukwila, Washington, after it failed on Dec. 15. Officials are continuing to monitor river levels as crews work to stabilize the damage.

A levee breach in a suburb of Seattle prompted officials to issue emergency evacuations Monday for businesses and residents in the area in the area near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The evacuation warning was issued at 11:51 a.m. PST in Tukwila, Washington, and canceled around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Traffic backed up on local highways as around 500 people tried to evacuate the area. Crews used sandbags to temporarily plug the breach until a long-term fix can be put in place.

"The levee was breached and caused flooding behind Rainier Industries," King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said, adding that no one was injured.

Crews inspect a crack in a levee along the Green River in Tukwila, Wash., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

Drone video by the King County Sheriff’s Office shows a breach in the Desimone Levee, a key line of defense against flooding for more than 30,000 people.



In the video, crews are using heavy equipment as water from the Green River creeps dangerously close to nearby buildings.

At 7:30 p.m., the evacuation notice was lifted after the Desimone Levee was repaired, but the area remains in a "Get Set Advisory" Tuesday morning, meaning that residents should not let their guard down.

"I never thought we would see something like this. I watched New Orleans and other places, but never thought it would happen to our state. It’s sad," local resident Gaurav Sood told a local TV station.

Crews inspect a breached levee along the Green River in Tukwila, Wash., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

This marks the second levee failure for the Seattle area this week due to extreme rain from multiple atmospheric rivers. A second breach along the White River triggered precautionary evacuations for about 1,300 people in Pacific, Washington.

Another round of heavy rain is forecast for Washington and Oregon later Tuesday.