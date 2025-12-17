Is it safe to eat snow? Here's what the science says

Research reveals hidden microbes and particles in snow that may make you think twice about eating it.

AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion explains what scientists say are the risks that come with eating snow, whether it’s off the ground or falling on your tongue.

When the snow starts falling, it can be tempting to catch a few flakes on your tongue or scoop them up, but while snow may look pure, research shows it contains more than beautiful snowflakes.

Recent studies published in journals including Frontiers in Microbiology and the Journal of Water and Health reveal that snowflakes gather microscopic passengers as they form and fall to the earth. These include naturally occurring bacteria, fungal spores and atmospheric particles that hitch a ride through the air. Once snow reaches the ground, it can accumulate even more contaminants, depending on the weather and human activity. Metro areas, compared to rural communities, are also likely to see more contaminants.

File photo: A 1-year-old child eats some fresh snow while playing with family on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)

In one study, researchers found that freshly fallen snow contained a variety of bacteria, showing that snow is not sterile, even when it appears pristine. Other research detected microplastics and even traces of antibiotic-resistant genes in snow samples collected far from cities, demonstrating how widely airborne materials can travel.

So what does this mean for anyone tempted to take a bite? Experts say a small taste of clean, white snow is typically low-risk, but it shouldn’t be considered a safe or reliable water source. According to the Centers for Disease Control, eating snow forces your body to expend energy to melt it internally, which can worsen dehydration or increase the risk of hypothermia in cold conditions. In an emergency situation, with no other water available, snow can be melted and boiled for one minute to kill most germs. However, it won't get rid of most chemicals or microplastics found in snow.

Older snow, snow near roads or snow that appears discolored should always be avoided due to higher contamination levels.

While enjoying winter’s sparkle, a quick taste may be harmless, but the research is clear: Snow carries more than meets the eye.