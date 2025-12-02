Ultimate winter skin care: Dermatologist-approved tips for cold weather

Keep your skin hydrated and healthy all winter long. Learn the best winter skin care routine, tips and products for dry, sensitive and irritated skin.

Cold weather can be the cause of dry or irritated skin this time of year.

Cracked, dry skin is an unwelcome sign that winter has arrived. It’s a common problem worldwide as frigid weather and low humidity deplete the skin’s natural barrier.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your skin healthy all winter long:

Why winter dries out your skin

When temperatures plunge, the humidity typically drops with it. Indoor heating in homes and cars removes even more moisture from the air, worsening dryness.

This winter, many consumers will see the term “skin barrier” in product marketing. The outermost layer of the skin — the stratum corneum — acts as a protective barrier that helps retain water, according to the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. As this layer loses moisture, the skin can become red, cracked and irritated.

Older adults may also notice worsening dryness. Aging skin is thinner and produces fewer natural oils, making it more prone to moisture loss.

Winter skin care routine

To help restore moisture and prevent further water loss from your skin barrier, try these dermatologist-recommended tips:

Use a humidifier at night. Humidifiers can help prevent skin from drying out, but they require distilled water to avoid mineral buildup and must be cleaned regularly.

Wear gloves when washing dishes or cleaning. Hot water and detergents can strip away natural oils from the skin.

Choose a cream instead of a lotion. Cream-based moisturizers contain more oil and less water than lotions, making them more effective for winter dryness, according to the Irving Medical Center.

Look for hydrating ingredients. Moisturizers containing hyaluronic acid, ceramides and cholesterol can help repair dryness and support the skin barrier, especially for people with eczema.

Apply moisturizer after showering. This helps lock in moisture while the skin is still damp.

Consider a petroleum- or lanolin-based ointment. These products form a protective layer that prevents water loss. At night, try applying ointment to hands and feet and covering them with cotton gloves or socks.

Stay hydrated. Drinking enough water supports skin hydration from the inside out.

What to avoid in winter skin care

unrecognizable woman washing hands on a sink with soap. Coronavirus covid-19 concept

Scented products and some anti-aging ingredients. Fragrances can draw moisture from the skin and cause irritation. Opt for unscented moisturizers and products formulated for sensitive skin. This also applies to laundry detergents and hand soaps.

Long, hot showers. Hot water can worsen dryness. Dermatologists recommend showering once a day —or every other day — in lukewarm water and avoiding prolonged baths or showers.

Wool fabrics against the skin. Wool can cause itching and irritation. The National Eczema Association recommends wearing a cotton base layer in winter and removing damp clothing promptly.