'Crash Clock' warns Earth orbit is nearing disaster as megaconstellations push space traffic to brink

Earth’s orbit is now so crowded with spacecraft and debris that a catastrophic satellite collision could occur in just 2.8 days if avoidance systems fail, which could disrupt GPS and global communications, according to a new study.

RemoveDEBRIS, a small experimental satellite designed to clean up space debris successfully snared its first piece of extraterrestrial pollution. More than 7,600 tons of so-called “space junk” floats around Earth the result of nearly 60 years of space exploration.

Earth’s orbital overcrowding is approaching a breaking point, according to a new analysis using a warning metric called the Crash Clock.



The study authors examined the rapidly increasing density of satellites in low-Earth orbit, revealing that a catastrophic collision could unfold in as little as 2.8 days if satellite operators suddenly lost the ability to maneuver. The findings underscore growing concerns about space sustainability, space weather risks and the long-term reliability of GPS and communications networks.



The Crash Clock measures how long it would take before an unavoidable collision occurs if today’s automated systems, tracking networks or communication links failed. The metric highlights the level of strain on Earth’s orbital environment and how little margin for error remains.



In 2018, the Crash Clock gave Earth 121 days before chaos in orbit. The new 2.8-day estimate shows just how dramatically the orbital landscape has changed as companies launch vast megaconstellations designed to provide global internet coverage, like SpaceX’s Starlink space-based internet with more than 10,000 satellites currently in orbit.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 29 Starlink satellites on mission 6-87 at 10:21 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

These megaconstellations have dramatically increased the number of close approaches in space, creating a precarious orbital ecosystem that could be vulnerable to a major solar storm, data outage or system malfunction. Satellites orbiting Earth are moving at speeds around 17,500 mph. A failure in any of these safeguards could trigger a high-speed collision, scattering debris that threatens other satellites, a cascading event known as Kessler Syndrome.



Such an orbital chain reaction could disrupt essential Earth-based systems, including weather forecasting, satellite communications, aviation routing, emergency response coordination and timing signals used in financial networks.



Solar storms can create drag on satellites pulling them closer to Earth. When space weather activity is elevated, satellites perform maneuvers every few weeks to maintain orbit and position.

An X5.1 solar flare seen by NOAA satellite on Nov. 11, 2025. (Image: NOAA) NOAA

Solar activity remains high through the current solar cycle and experts warn that increased space weather disturbances could further stress satellites already navigating a crowded environment.



The study’s authors argue that as low-Earth orbit becomes more congested, coordinated traffic management, improved debris mitigation and stronger space-weather resilience measures will be critical to protecting the technology modern society depends on every day.