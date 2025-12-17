Dangerous winds to roar from Washington to Colorado, Dakotas

Howling winds reaching 80 and even 100 mph will blast areas from Washington and Oregon to Colorado and the Dakotas from Wednesday to Thursday. Gusty winds will reach the Midwest and Northeast as well.

Heavy rain and mountain snow are expected to cause travel disruptions throughout the Pacific Northwest in the days leading up to Christmas week.

As an intense storm tracks along the Canada border, powerful winds potentially exceeding 100 mph will lead to widespread power outages, property damage and major travel dangers from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies and northern and central portions of the Great Plains into Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Approximately 700,000 utility customers were without power during the middle of the day on Wednesday, from Washington and Oregon to Montana and Colorado as wind gusts reached triple digits in some areas, according to PowerOutage.US. The number is likely to increase Wednesday night.

As the storm moves east, strong winds will spread across a large swath of the Rockies and Plains states from Wednesday to Thursday, with gusts capable of knocking down trees and power lines and even flipping high-profile vehicles. Wind gusts will top 100 mph over some of the highest ridges and peaks in the Northwest and Rockies and will approach or exceed hurricane force (74 mph) in many other locations.

Significant airline delays and potential flight cancellations are likely at Denver and Seattle, as well as at many secondary airports in the Pacific Northwest and the Plains, due to the storm.

Where the ground is moist, trees may topple over. Where the landscape is dry, sparks from downed live power lines can ignite fast-moving wildfires. In an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires, some utility companies may shut off power temporarily.

Initially, the strongest winds will blow from the southwest and west, then flip to the northwest as the storm moves along. This will pose challenging conditions for cross-country highway travel.

The high winds will affect ski lift operations and may force shutdowns.

As high winds combine with snow over portions of the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, local ground blizzard conditions will occasionally create whiteouts.

From Thursday to Friday, blustery conditions will shift eastward to the Midwest and then the Northeast.

While winds will not be nearly as strong in these areas compared to the Plains and interior West, they can still be strong enough to cause sporadic power outages and airline delays.

