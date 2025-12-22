2025 top astronomy stories: Moon landing, asteroid scare and new eyes on the sky

This year was packed with new discoveries and achievements in space exploration. Here’s a look back at a few standout space stories you had to read to believe.

Astronomers were busy in 2025, starting the year off by tracking an asteroid that put Earth on alert, followed by discoveries in deep space that could lead to the discovery of millions of stars and galaxies.

Here's a look back at a few standout space stories from 2025 you had to read to believe.

Asteroid threatens Earth (briefly), with the Moon still at risk

NASA said that info from the James Webb Telescope showed that asteroid 2024 YR4 is the size of a 10-story building and increased its likelihood to make impact with the moon. (Photo courtesy NASA, ESA, CSA, STScl, Andy Rivkin (APL))

The year started with some space drama that kept astronomers on their toes, at least for a short while.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 was first discovered on Dec. 27, 2024, but became international news in early 2025 due to a small chance it could impact Earth on Dec. 22, 2032. The nearly 220-foot-wide space rock was estimated to have a 1-in-32 chance, or 3.1%, of colliding with the Earth. However, new observations in February helped astronomers rule out the threat.

There remains a 4.3% chance the asteroid could impact the moon, but NASA said it would not alter the moon's orbit if it were to slam into the lunar surface.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 will likely make headlines again as astronomers continue to track and refine its trajectory near the moon and Earth.

First (upright) private Moon landing

The shadow of Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander on the near side of the moon in March 2025. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)

In March, Houston-based Firefly Aerospace became the first private company to successfully land a robotic mission on the moon, delivering NASA and private research to the lunar surface. The 6.6-foot-tall Blue Ghost lander touched down on the near side of the moon and operated for 14 days before lunar night set in and solar power ended.

The milestone has evaded other companies and countries. In 2023, private company Intuitive Machines soft-landed its Odysseus spacecraft on the moon; however, the lander did not remain upright. A second mission in March 2025, named Athena, also ended with a toppled lander.

Blue Ghost turns red! Our lander downlinked more imagery from the Moon captured around 2:30 am CDT during the totality of the solar eclipse last night. These images - rapidly captured by our top deck camera with different exposure settings - were stitched together in a quick… pic.twitter.com/BjKPXXhMLx — Firefly Aerospace (@FireflySpace) March 14, 2025

Only five countries have successfully landed robotic missions on the moon: the United States, Russia, China, India and, most recently, Japan.

New observatory opens with discovery of thousands of asteroids

This image captures a small section of NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s view of the Virgo Cluster, offering a vivid glimpse of the variety in the cosmos. Visible are two prominent spiral galaxies, three merging galaxies, galaxy groups both near and distant, stars within our own Milky Way, and much more. (Image credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, named for a trailblazing astronomer, began its first observations this summer and is already wowing the world.

Test images from the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy’s Rubin Observatory in Chile revealed thousands of previously unknown asteroids and captured the light from millions of stars and galaxies.

The kicker? The first images were taken over just a few nights. Rubin is expected to find millions of asteroids in its first few years of operation.

Its primary goal, however, is the 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time, which will create the largest astronomical movie of the Southern Hemisphere.