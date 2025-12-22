Oldest National Park Service ranger Betty Reid Soskin dies at 104 after a life of storytelling

Betty Reid Soskin began her service as a ranger at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park at age 85.

Copied

Betty Reid Soskin, a pioneering National Park Service ranger who spent her life preserving the overlooked histories of Black Americans and women, died Dec. 21 at age 104, leaving behind a profound legacy of truth-telling, advocacy and inclusive storytelling.

The nation’s oldest National Park Service ranger Betty Reid Soskin died Sunday at the age of 104, leaving behind a lasting legacy of civil rights activism and a commitment to telling the often-overlooked stories of Black Americans at the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in California.

Soskin was born Betty Charbonnet in 1921 in Detroit, Michigan, to a Cajun-Creole family. In 1927, her family moved to Oakland, California, where she grew up in the Bay Area and witnessed profound social and cultural change throughout the 20th century.

During World War II, Soskin contributed to the home front as a file clerk in a segregated union hall in Richmond, California, an experience that later shaped her dedication to preserving inclusive historical narratives.

NPS Ranger Betty Reid Soskin died on Dec. 21, 2025, at 104 years old. She was the oldest serving ranger and retired in 2020. (Image credit: NPS Photo/Luther Bailey)

She and her husband founded Reid’s Records in Berkeley, one of the first Black-owned music stores in California. The store became a cultural landmark and operated for more than 70 years before closing in 2019.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Soskin played a key role in planning and advocating for the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in the early 2000s. She worked to ensure the contributions of African Americans were represented, helping to “uncover untold stories of African Americans to the WWII home front.” She joined the NPS as a temporary employee in her mid-80s and became a permanent ranger in 2007.

In 1995, Soskin was named Woman of the Year by the California State Legislature and received numerous honors over the years for her service, advocacy and storytelling.

Soskin retired from the National Park Service in 2022 at age 100. She had suffered a stroke in 2019 but briefly returned to work afterward, continuing her lifelong commitment to public service.

Over more than a century of life, Soskin witnessed extraordinary cultural change and earned national recognition for her courage, resilience and dedication to preserving history — especially the stories that had long gone untold.