Parts of US may experience warmest Christmas on record, feeling like May

With cold air on the retreat from all but the northern tier and mountains of the West, the opportunity is there for some incredible warmth around the Christmas holiday which may have some wearing short sleeves outside.

As storms wreak havoc in California and cause trouble in the Northeast, a large bubble of warm air will build over the south-central part of the United States this week with room to expand. The result has the potential to be one of the warmest Christmases on record, including the day before and after for some locations.

As the jet stream bulges north over the middle of the nation, temperatures will trend substantially upward—a significant shift from just a week or two earlier, when a weakening polar vortex directed massive amounts of cold air southward from Canada.

"Close to two dozen states, from parts of the Rockies to portions of the Appalachians, northward through much of the Plains and part of the Midwest, are forecast to experience temperatures that are 15-30 degrees above the historical average by Christmas Day," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. "At this level, the warmth will be comparable to late April or early May."

Christmas Day is likely to bring the highest number of tied or broken records of the entire week. Some of the cities included on the list are Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wichita, Kansas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Amarillo, Texas.

"Oklahoma City will challenge or break record highs over multiple days in a row for the middle and latter part of this week," Glenny said. "For this city in particular, highs are forecast to be roughly 30 degrees above the historical average, which is in the upper 40s. Highs this week are projected to be in the upper 70s."

Glenny pointed out that a number of locations in the middle to south-central region of the nation will have nights so warm they may challenge record high minimum temperatures. The dates of the records vary from location to location, but some date back to the mid-1900s and beyond, meaning that this could be the warmest Christmas in a lifetime for some people.

The warmth is forecast to expand to the east later in the week, causing the extreme positive temperature departures to extend to the southern coast.

As a precursor and perhaps a limiting factor to the warmth will be the risk of stubborn low clouds and fog from the Gulf coast to the Ohio Valley, Appalachians and Atlantic coast. Fog could potentially become a widespread problem for motorists and airlines, leading to significant delays.

The same pattern that brings warm air into the region will also transport moisture north and east from the Gulf. Where the low clouds fail to break, temperatures may be held back 10-20 degrees.

Because of the frequency of clipper storms that will dive from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast through this week, any warmups will be brief to non-existent in between, as a wedge of cold air that develops may be difficult to get rid of.

