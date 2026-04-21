Central US faces daily severe storms with hail, wind and tornado risks

Severe thunderstorms are expected nearly daily across the central U.S., bringing risks of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes, with the potential for peak days to be Thursday and Sunday.

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Bernie Rayno breaks down who’s at risk this week as more severe weather makes its way to the central U.S.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop and turn severe on a near-daily basis across parts of the central United States from late Wednesday into early next week.

At first glance, the situation does not appear to be as volatile as last week, when last Friday brought more than 70 confirmed tornadoes alone.

The forecast is subject to change as new data becomes available and time draws closer to each daily event. Even small disturbances in the atmosphere can trigger significant outbreaks of intense thunderstorms in late April and early May due to Gulf moisture, warm sunshine and a strong, persistent jet stream, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

Multiple storms packing large hail and damaging wind gusts are likely on most days into next week. On a few days, the strongest storms could spawn multiple tornadoes.

Frequent downpours will disrupt outdoor plans and slow travel, while sudden lightning strikes will pose dangers for anyone spending time outside.

Few big storms Wednesday, Wednesday night

The first volley of severe weather is forecast for late Wednesday into the night and will extend from northwest Kansas to western and central Nebraska, much of the Dakotas and into parts of western Minnesota and northeastern Colorado.

Spotty severe thunderstorms will mainly produce hail and wind gusts of 60–70 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 85 mph.

In addition to the storms over the northern Plains on Wednesday, there will be a few heavy, gusty thunderstorms in the Ohio Valley.

Severe storm coverage increases Thursday

On Thursday, severe weather will expand across the Great Plains and into parts of the Mississippi Valley.

Spotty severe thunderstorms will stretch roughly 2,000 miles from west-central Texas to parts of south-central Canada, including Manitoba and Ontario. A more concentrated zone of severe weather is expected from western Iowa and eastern Nebraska to northwestern Missouri, central and eastern Kansas and perhaps extending into central Oklahoma.

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The storms Thursday and Thursday night will carry the potential for damaging hail and wind, as well as a few tornadoes.

Downpours, pockets of severe storms expected Friday

From later this week through early next week, a broad zone of showers and thunderstorms is forecast across the central U.S. Within this zone, localized flooding downpours and some drought relief are foreseen.

On Friday, the severe weather zone is projected to extend from northeastern Texas to central and southern Illinois, as well as western Kentucky.

Hail and strong wind gusts will be the main threats.

Storms to be locally severe Saturday

On Saturday, severe weather may be very spotty over portions of north-central and northeastern Texas to central and southeastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas and the northwestern corner of Louisiana.

For some areas, this will be the second day in a row with at least some severe weather threat.

Potential for Sunday to be a major severe weather day

The risk of severe weather is likely to grow again in coverage and intensity Sunday.

At this time, the risk of severe thunderstorms is forecast to extend from northeastern Texas to southern Illinois and western Kentucky. A more concentrated zone with large hail, powerful wind gusts and tornadoes is anticipated in eastern Oklahoma, the northeastern corner of Texas, the southeastern corner of Kansas and western Arkansas.

Severe weather likely to persist early next week

On Monday, the risk of severe thunderstorms will shift farther east and focus on the middle portion of the Mississippi Valley, as well as the Mississippi River delta region.

As storms develop and approach major airports, ground stops and flight cancellations are possible. Motorists are urged to monitor local weather conditions, as severe storms, some with tornadoes, often cross highways. Some of the strongest storms may occur after dark, which will add to the danger.

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