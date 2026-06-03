Tropical Storm Amanda forms in eastern Pacific; Hurricane threat looms

The first tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season has formed and could soon become hurricane. Another area of interest has the potential to develop into a major hurricane and bring dangerous weather to Mexico.

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The first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season has formed. Tropical Storm Amanda has developed about 1,500 miles southwest of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula and is not expected to impact land.

Tropical Storm Amanda has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, becoming the first named tropical storm of the year within 1,500 miles of the Americas. A separate area of tropical interest, close to Mexico, could organize this weekend and may eventually impact parts of the coast as a hurricane.

Following Amanda on the list of names for the 2026 Pacific season is Boris.

"Amanda will likely survive only two to three days as it curves northwestward into cooler waters," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Amanda is located about halfway between Mexico and Hawaii and should not pose a threat to the islands or any land areas.

This image of the tropical eastern and central Pacific was captured on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. A cluster of thunderstorms near the center of the image represents an unfolding tropical storm named Amanda. Thunderstorms in the right of the image, near Central America, are forecast to organize a few days later. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"There is a chance Amanda could strengthen into the season's first hurricane, but the separate developing system near Central America and southwestern Mexico has a greater likelihood of becoming a hurricane and could even reach major hurricane strength if it remains over water long enough," DaSilva said.

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The area of interest near the coast of Central America is expected to have the best opportunity for tropical development from this weekend into early next week.

"It is possible that two storms try to form in this area at approximately the same time," DaSilva explained. "Usually, however, one will dominate the other and cause the weaker of the two to break up."

"Sea-surface temperatures in the area of interest are well into the 80s Fahrenheit," DaSilva said. Tropical systems typically require water temperatures of at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit to develop and strengthen.

Warm ocean water and relatively low wind shear could allow the system to strengthen rapidly once it forms, potentially intensifying from a tropical storm into a powerful hurricane.

Residents and visitors along Mexico's southwestern coast should closely monitor forecasts over the coming week. If the system strengthens and tracks toward land, risks could include damaging winds, storm surge, flash flooding and mudslides, depending on its eventual track and intensity.

"If the storm were to come ashore in western Mexico, a plume of tropical moisture could spread well inland and potentially affect weather conditions around the opening match of the FIFA World Cup in Mexico City on June 11," DaSilva cautioned.

AccuWeather forecasts a very active eastern Pacific hurricane season

AccuWeather meteorologists expect a significant number of tropical storms and hurricanes during the 2026 eastern Pacific hurricane season, which officially runs through Nov. 30.

"We are projecting 17 to 22 named storms, including nine to 13 hurricanes, in the eastern Pacific this season," DaSilva said. "At least six of those storms are expected to directly affect western Mexico or Central America."

Multiple tropical storms and hurricanes are also forecast across the central Pacific this season, with one or two expected to affect Hawaii directly.

One of the primary drivers of the expected activity is a developing El Niño pattern. El Niño is the warmer phase of a routine alternating fluctuation in tropical Pacific sea-surface water temperatures.

Forecasters believe El Niño could strengthen significantly and potentially rank among the strongest events on record, creating favorable conditions for tropical cyclone development across the eastern and central Pacific.

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