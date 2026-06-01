Plains, Mississippi Valley brace for multiple days of severe storms

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will focus on the central United States through the week, with damaging winds, hail, a few tornadoes and a growing threat of flash flooding.

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Surveillance footage captured the moment a person was nearly struck by a falling tree in Harbin, China, on May 31, after strong winds caused it to snap.

Each day this week will bring showers, thunderstorms and severe weather to portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley, raising the potential for localized flash flooding.

Some of the strongest storms could cause significant damage to neighborhoods and cropland, with powerful wind gusts and large hail. Clusters of severe thunderstorms may also trigger lengthy power outages in heavily wooded communities.

Two major areas of severe weather into Monday night

There will be two main areas of severe weather Monday, one centered over the Mississippi Valley and the other over the High Plains. In total, the severe weather threat will impact approximately 40 million people.

Storms in the eastern zone through Monday night may affect the metro areas of Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The primary threats from storms in the Mississippi Valley and the interior Southeast will be damaging winds and hail.

Farther west, storms are expected across the Plains from northwestern Texas and northeastern New Mexico to eastern Montana and western portions of the Dakotas.

Some of the storms in the Plains will produce damaging winds and hail through Monday night. A few of the strongest storms may also spawn brief tornadoes.

Tuesday's storms

The main area of severe weather Tuesday will focus on the Great Plains from eastern Colorado to much of the Dakotas, eastern Montana, and the southern parts of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada.

The primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. Tuesday's AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 90 mph.

However, there will also be a zone of heavy, gusty to locally severe thunderstorms in the Southeast states. Some severe thunderstorm activity is forecast from the northern and eastern parts of Florida to east-central Alabama, including much of southern and central Georgia.

The main threat from severe weather in the Southeast will be from strong wind gusts.

Wednesday's severe weather

Wednesday's severe weather is forecast to reach farther east, extending into Minnesota. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail will reach from near the Canada border in North Dakota and Minnesota to northwestern Kansas and northeastern Colorado.

An area with a higher risk of severe weather is expected to stretch from eastern North Dakota into central South Dakota.

Thursday's severe threat

On Thursday, the severe weather threat will focus farther west across the High Plains from central and southeastern Montana to southwestern North Dakota and southward into northeastern Colorado.

As on many days this week, the greatest threat to towns, cities, farms and ranches will be damaging hail and strong winds. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 85 mph.

Severe storms on Friday are most likely to shift farther east and return to portions of the Mississippi Valley.

Ongoing, expanding flash flood risk zone

The rounds of thunderstorms will lead to a growing flood threat, with torrential downpours shifting later this week and into the weekend.

The greatest risk of flash flooding will extend over West Texas and central and eastern New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday.

From Thursday into the weekend, the flash flood threat will shift eastward to encompass central and eastern Texas, much of Oklahoma, and western portions of Arkansas and Louisiana.

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