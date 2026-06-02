Torrential downpours to raise flash flood risk in south-central US

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms could trigger dangerous flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country and other parts of the south-central United States through the weekend.

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AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno explains how a drier air mass will bring lower humidity, cooler nights and sunshine across the Southeast through Thursday before warmth and storms return this weekend.

Rounds of rain and thunderstorms will soak the south-central United States through the weekend, raising the risk of flash flooding, especially in the Texas Hill Country.

As the flow around a strengthening high-pressure system in the East intensifies through the week, Gulf moisture will surge northward into the western Mississippi Valley and Plains, fueling corridors of drenching showers and thunderstorms.

A general 1-4 inches of rain is forecast from Texas to Oklahoma through the weekend. While that amount spread over several days would not typically cause problems, some locations could receive the same amount in just a few hours. Where that occurs, or where localized totals are even higher, the risk of flash flooding will be greatest.

People are urged to never drive through flooded roads and to be especially vigilant along small streams and unprotected rivers. Water levels may rise several feet in a matter of minutes.

Through Wednesday, the heaviest downpours will focus on the High Plains of West Texas and eastern New Mexico, where the risk of flash flooding will be highest.

Later this week and through the weekend, the showers and heavy thunderstorms are forecast to shift eastward.

As rainfall diminishes across West Texas and New Mexico, showers and thunderstorms will increase over central Texas and Oklahoma later this week, then expand into parts of the Mississippi Delta region and coastal Texas this weekend.

Similar to a densely populated urban area with extensive paved surfaces, the Texas Hill Country is especially vulnerable to flash flooding because its hardpan soil and steep terrain promote rapid runoff during heavy rain.

"Adding to the risk of flooding, the Texas Hill Country has received 150-200% of its historical average rainfall for the spring season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alexander Duffus said. "The wet soil in some areas can accelerate the runoff in some situations."

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Water levels in nearly dry or shallow creeks and rivers can rise rapidly and become raging torrents during heavy rain. Downpours do not have to occur directly over a neighborhood, campground or recreation area to trigger flash flooding, as heavy rain falling miles upstream can quickly send floodwaters downstream.

On July 4 last year, from 1 to 2 feet of rain fell across the Guadalupe River watershed, resulting in a tremendous flash flood at Camp Mystic in the Texas Hill Country. Dozens of people were killed, including camp counselors and children as waters surged two to three stories high in an hour.

Outside of areas affected by torrential downpours, the rainfall should benefit locations where drought has persisted. This is a critical period for crop development, and adequate soil moisture is essential for strong yields later this summer.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that large areas of the South Central states continue to experience severe to exceptional precipitation deficits.

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