Severe storms to rumble across Plains, Midwest this week

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will expand from the Plains to parts of the East this week, with damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning strikes in some cases.

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Dashcam footage captured the dramatic moment when a car lost control on a rain-soaked road, narrowly missing parked vehicles before flipping over. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The jet stream interacting with warm, moisture-rich air will trigger widespread thunderstorms across the central United States into the weekend, with some of the activity spreading eastward. Storms affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic will increase the risk of causing power outages in some communities.

As storms develop and track eastward, some will produce damaging wind gusts and large hail that can damage crops and gardens. Torrential downpours may also trigger localized urban flash flooding.

Even non-severe thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning and heavy downpours that can slow travel.

During torrential rain, motorists should slow down and never drive through flooded roadways. If visibility becomes poor, pull off only if the vehicle can be moved completely away from the roadway to avoid creating hazards for other drivers.

Sunday

On Sunday, the risk of severe weather will extend farther to the south in the East and Midwest. The storms capable of causing localized damage and power outages will extend from southern West Virginia and western Virginia to the Atlantic shores of Delmarva.

The major cities of Washington, D.C., Richmond, Virginia, and Charleston, West Virginia, are forecast to be in the severe weather threat zone on Sunday. Some locally heavy, gusty thunderstorms may stretch from New York City to Boston.

The severe weather threat will also continue across parts of the northern and central Plains and the Upper Midwest on Sunday.

Anyone spending time outdoors through the weekend should closely monitor weather conditions and watch for approaching storms. Seek shelter indoors or in a hard-top, metal vehicle if an enclosed building is not available.

Golf carts, tents and picnic pavilions do not provide adequate protection from lightning and should not be used as shelter during thunderstorms.

Early Week

Monday will provide a brief hiatus in severe weather across much of the eastern United States, however, thunderstorms in central portions of the Plains may produce damaging winds and hail during the afternoon and evening.

The threat returns to northern portions of the country by Tuesday with damaging storms capable of producing downpours, hail and strong winds. There may also be a few isolated tornadoes in the strongest of storms.

Storms will not be nearly as potent as Sunday's storms with wind gusts between 55-75 mph both days. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is also set the same for both days at 85 mph.

Midweek moderate risk

By Wednesday, potent storms will continue to drench a very similar area stretching from southern portions of Canada across the Midwest and Mississippi Valley.

AccuWeather severe weather experts are highlighting an area from Winnipeg, Canada to just northwest of Minneapolis for higher coverage of severe thunderstorms.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, with a potent line of storms possible. Hail, flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes may also occur.

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