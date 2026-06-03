Atlantic hurricane season starts quiet, but Gulf bears watching

The Atlantic hurricane season is off to a quiet start, but a pair of areas near the United States could become the focus of tropical development during the coming days.

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The first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season has formed. Tropical Storm Amanda has developed about 1,500 miles southwest of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula and is not expected to impact land.

Despite the quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring several areas for possible tropical development in the coming days, particularly because they are relatively close to land, including the United States.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1. Meanwhile, the eastern Pacific recently produced its first tropical depression and Tropical Storm Amanda, and another tropical system is forecast to develop in the basin in the coming days.

Compared to the eastern Pacific, conditions for tropical development remain less favorable across the Atlantic. However, even subtle atmospheric changes could allow a tropical depression to form.

This wide conglomerate image, captured on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, shows the tropical Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean. Currently, there are no organized areas of thunderstorms, but that may change in the coming days in the western portion of the zone. Dry air and dust are keeping thunderstorm activity at bay over the central and eastern Atlantic. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Disruptive breezes, known as wind shear, will be the main deterrent against tropical development in the short term. These steady winds at various levels of the atmosphere tend to keep most low pressure areas poorly organized.

"One area we'll be watching through the end of the week is near the north-central Gulf Coast," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "This weak low pressure area will be embedded in a plume of moisture flowing northward from the Gulf and into part of the southeastern United States."

Its close proximity to the central Gulf Coast should limit the time available for significant organization or strengthening.

Regardless of whether tropical development occurs, the system's greatest impact is expected to be heavy downpours and gusty thunderstorms from southeastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle from Friday night into Saturday. Localized urban flooding is possible, perhaps in New Orleans, and a few waterspouts could form and move onshore along area beaches.

"We'll continue to monitor the Gulf, southwestern Atlantic and western Caribbean beyond this week because climatologically, these are the areas where tropical development is most likely this time of year," DaSilva said.

"In this case, several fronts will dip southward from North America and stall across portions of the region. Tropical systems can occasionally develop along stalled fronts and strengthen if they become detached from the frontal boundary," DaSilva explained.

As additional tropical development occurs in the eastern Pacific near Central America and southern Mexico, some of that moisture could filter into the Caribbean or Gulf and contribute to development there.

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"If tropical development is going to occur, it's most likely before midmonth during June, as a broad area of enhanced thunderstorm activity is expected to shift away afterward," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alexander Duffus said.

There is continued indication of a low-pressure area forming in the Gulf or western Caribbean during the second week of June, which could be steered northward into the U.S.

Should the storm form, along with the risk of flash flooding, downpours could be directed into some drought-stricken areas of the eastern U.S. near and shortly after the middle of the month.

El Niño is one of the factors expected to suppress Atlantic tropical activity this season, reducing the likelihood of excessive numbers of tropical storms and hurricanes.

However, a somewhat subdued season does not eliminate the risk of significant impacts. A single tropical storm or hurricane making landfall can cause major disruptions to lives, property and commerce.

AccuWeather is forecasting 11-16 named storms this season, including four to seven hurricanes. Of those systems, three to five are expected to affect the United States directly. Overall, the season is forecast to be near average to slightly below average.

The official Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

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