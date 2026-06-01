Hawaii volcano breaks eruption record as lava bursts from Kilauea

The volcano’s latest outburst marked the 48th episode of the ongoing Halema'uma'u eruption, setting a new record for the most episodes ever documented during an eruption.

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The June 1, 2026, volcanic outburst marked the 48th episode of the ongoing Halema’uma’u eruption, setting a new record for the most episodes ever documented during an eruption.

Kilauea burst back to life on Monday morning, setting a new record at one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

The event marked the 48th episode of the ongoing Halema'uma'u eruption, which began in Hawaii on Dec. 23, 2024. That broke the previous record of 47 episodes during the Pu'u'o'o eruption between 1983 and 1986.

"Episode 48 began at 4:40 am HST on June 1" the USGS said. North vent fountains are 500-650 feet (150-200 m) feeding the plume cloud to over 20,000 feet." An ashfall advisory was issued for areas near the volcano.

An image of a lava fountain at the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on June 1, 2026. (USGS)

What makes the ongoing eruption even more remarkable is how often Kilauea sent lava shooting into the sky. The volcano has erupted roughly once every 10 days, with 48 episodes unfolding over about a year and a half, according to the USGS. By comparison, the previous record-holder took around three and a half years to reach 47 episodes.

The repeated fountains of lava have also reshaped the summit landscape, with vents growing more than 500 feet tall.

The record-breaking episode came just days after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Hawaii on May 23. The quake was likely caused by the weight of the Hawaiian island chain bending the oceanic plate beneath the seafloor, not by volcanic activity, the USGS said. It was the strongest earthquake in Hawaii since 2021.

There is no sign that Kilauea is ready to go quiet, and more episodes may still lie ahead.

"The ongoing summit eruption is already an event for the history books, and has garnered worldwide attention due to its visibility and access," the USGS said. "No doubt, years from now, today's kids will be telling their grandchildren about these fountains."