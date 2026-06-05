Relief is coming to Northeast, but heat and humidity to bounce quickly back

The Northeast will get a short-lived taste of cooler air later this weekend before heat, humidity and the potential for tropical moisture return later next week.

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Several parts of the U.S. are facing serious drought this summer, but could tropical moisture change things up?

Cooler and less humid air will briefly push into the mid-Atlantic later this weekend, ending the latest surge of heat. However, the cooldown will be short-lived as temperatures and humidity rebound to midsummer levels from the Midwest to the Northeast next week.

Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid-90s through Saturday over the interior mid-Atlantic. While humidity levels will increase, they are expected to remain below the extreme levels often experienced during the height of summer. Farther north and west, highs in the 80s will be widespread from the Midwest to the interior Northeast.

A cold front will gradually advance through the warm air mass from Saturday into Monday.

The biggest change—a drop of 10 to 20 degrees in temperatures—will be felt across the Northeast. This is not as extreme a drop as has occurred in recent weeks.

Some areas will also pick up their first rain in a week as showers and thunderstorms accompany the front.

On Saturday and Sunday, thunderstorms that develop from late afternoon into the evening may become severe, producing damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours.

"The jet stream pattern will shift quickly next week. Unlike previous episodes that sustained cooler weather for several days, this dip in the jet stream will move through in only 24-36 hours," AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said. "It will be followed by a pronounced northward bulge, allowing much warmer air to return."

After what should be the coolest day of the week for most areas on Monday, temperatures will again trend upward. This time, humidity conditions are projected to climb above this week's low to moderate levels.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the 80s will be common across the Northeast. From Thursday into next Saturday, temperatures will range from the 80s to the mid-90s, depending on cloud cover and local conditions.

With higher humidity levels, it may feel more uncomfortable for some individuals next week, compared to this past week.

Through most of next week, dry days are expected to outnumber wet days across the Northeast. As a result, drought conditions may continue to intensify and expand in some areas.

In parts of the Midwest where clouds and rain remain limited, temperatures will rise more quickly, with highs ranging from the mid-80s to the upper 90s by the middle of next week. Meanwhile, repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys. Where the downpours persist in this zone, the risk of flash flooding will be greatest.

Any widespread drenching rainfall in the Northeast will likely depend on moisture originating from the Gulf region.

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AccuWeather meteorologists will be closely monitoring the Gulf, western Caribbean and southwestern Atlantic for tropical activity through the middle of the month.

Tropical moisture, whether associated with a named system or not, may spread northward across parts of the eastern United States later next week and into the third week of the month.

The upcoming moisture surge could bring disruptive torrential downpours and beneficial drought-relieving rainfall to some areas if it fully develops.

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