Severe storms to rumble across Plains, spread eastward this weekend

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will expand from the Plains to parts of the East through Sunday, with damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning strikes in some cases.

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Thunderstorms packed with hail led to gustnadoes and a wide variety of severe weather across North and South Dakota on June 3.

The jet stream interacting with warm, moisture-rich air will trigger widespread thunderstorms across the central United States into the weekend, with some of the activity spreading eastward.

As storms develop and track eastward, some will produce damaging wind gusts and large hail capable of damaging crops and gardens. Torrential downpours may also trigger localized urban flash flooding.

Even non-severe thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning and heavy downpours that can slow travel.

During torrential rain, motorists should slow down and never drive through flooded roadways. If visibility becomes poor, pull off only if the vehicle can be moved completely away from the roadway to avoid creating hazards for other drivers.

Storms into Thursday evening

Through Thursday night, the greatest concentration of severe thunderstorms will occur across portions of the northern Plains, from southeastern Montana, Wyoming and northeastern Colorado to southern North Dakota and central and southwestern Minnesota.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 85 mph through Thursday night. Minneapolis and Pierre, South Dakota, are among the cities at risk.

A few locally heavy, gusty to severe storms will occur farther to the southeast from parts of Kansas to Iowa.

Friday

Friday's severe weather threat will extend from central and northern Kansas to southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin. A few of the strongest storms could produce brief tornadoes.

Some of the major metro areas that could experience a severe storm during Friday afternoon or night include Topeka, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Madison, Wisconsin.

Saturday

Additional severe thunderstorms are forecast across parts of the Plains on Saturday, mainly during the late afternoon and evening. The greatest risk will extend from eastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota into southeastern Saskatchewan. Saturday's AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 80 mph.

Another zone where severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop on Saturday will cover parts of the Midwest and the interior Northeast.

Thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening will stretch from northern and central Ohio through northern and western Pennsylvania into upstate New York. Isolated gusty to severe storms may also develop in parts of central New England. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 75 mph.

Thunderstorms may create disruptions and require extra caution for activities surrounding the final leg of the Triple Crown in Saratoga Springs, New York, scheduled for Saturday evening.

Sunday

On Sunday, some risk of severe weather will extend farther to the south in the East and Midwest. The storms capable of causing localized damage and power outages will extend from Kentucky to the Atlantic shores of Delmarva and southern New Jersey.

The major cities of Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Richmond, Virginia; and Charleston, West Virginia, are forecast to be in the severe weather threat zone on Sunday. Some locally heavy, gusty thunderstorms may stretch from New York City to Boston.

The severe weather threat will also continue across parts of the northern and central Plains and the Upper Midwest on Sunday.

Anyone spending time outdoors through the weekend should closely monitor weather conditions and watch for approaching storms. Seek shelter indoors or in a hard-top, metal vehicle if an enclosed building is not available.

Golf carts, tents and picnic pavilions do not provide adequate protection from lightning and should not be used as shelter during thunderstorms.

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