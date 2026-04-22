Earth Day 2026: See the breathtaking photos Artemis II astronauts took of Earth

The recent Artemis II mission gave four astronauts a one-of-a-kind perspective on Earth, and their photos show just how small and striking the planet looks from deep space.

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On April 6, Artemis II recorded Earth setting beyond the Moon’s horizon during a historic flyby, marking a record human spaceflight distance of 252,756 miles.

Earth Day is celebrated around the world every year on April 22 to promote conservation, reduce pollution and a reminder of the importance of protecting the planet for future generations.

This year’s event comes just days after the end of NASA’s Artemis II mission, the first crewed lunar flyby in 50 years. The nearly 10-day journey gave four astronauts a rare view of Earth from deep space and set a new record for the farthest distance humans have traveled from the planet.

As the Artemis II crew came close to passing behind the Moon, they captured this image of a crescent Earth setting on the moon. (NASA)

Artemis astronaut Christina Koch shared an image of Earth along with a caption reminiscent of astronomer Carl Sagan’s famous reflection on our planet.

"Every triumph, every tear, every birthday cake, every disappointment, every skinned knee, every dust off, every draped flag, every first dance, every missed flight, every shift change, every twirl hug, every wave goodbye, every love note, every human. Us. You. All we have," Koch wrote on Instagram.

The Artemis II crew also captured striking images of Earth after receiving specialized training on how to photograph the planet from thousands of miles away.

“Most people can use a camera and get a photo that is good enough, but good enough isn't what we're after scientifically. We’re really teaching the astronauts how to go beyond the basics,” NASA employees and RIT alumni Katrina Willoughby said. “Being able to understand how to use the equipment, and what the options are, gives us a lot more capability.”

Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 2, 2026. (Image: Reid Wiseman/NASA)

Earth seen from the other side of the moon by the Artemis II astronauts on April 6, 2026. (Image: NASA)

A view of the Earth from NASA’s Orion spacecraft as it orbits above the planet during the Artemis II test flight. (NASA)

In this image from video provided by NASA, the Earth is seen from the Artemis II Orion capsule in preparation for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, on Friday, April 10, 2026. (NASA via AP)