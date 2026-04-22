Hail, tornadoes strike Fresno, California, during unusual late-spring storm

Video shows one of two tornadoes that touched down near Fresno, California Tuesday. Marble-sized hail was also reported.

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Storm chaser video shows a funnel cloud, uprooted tree, hail and street flooding in Madera, California, on April 21. Two tornadoes were reported near Fresno.

A rare set of tornadoes briefly touched down in Central California on Sunday, marking two of only a handful of tornadoes the state averages per year.

Video from Storm Chaser Chris O'Neal in Madera, just north of Biola, showed a funnel cloud twisting in the sky and some tree damage. The National Weather Service (NWS) said a tornado was reported at 2:12 p.m. near Biola, 9 miles west of Fresno, then another tornado touched down at 6:38 p.m. east of Fresno.

Hail falls in Madera, California on April 21, 2026. (Chris O'Neal)

The second tornado was rated an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Funnel clouds were also reported in Terra Bella, 60 miles southeast of Fresno, and near Milpitas, just north of San Jose.

Marble-sized hail covered the ground in Madera, while trees were reported down in Livingston and Atwood. The same system responsible for the tornadoes also generated a wind gust of 103 mph on the top of Mount Mammoth.

Storm chaser video shows a funnel cloud in Madera, California on April 21, 2026. (Chris O'Neal)

More than 11,000 lightning strikes hit the ground in the state from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service reported.

How unusual are tornadoes in California?

Unlike Tornado Alley, where most tornadoes are spotted in the spring, California can get a tornado any time of year.

Due to the influence of cold offshore waters, complex topography and dry deserts, tornadoes are rare in California, with an average of only seven reported per year. Recent above-normal years include 2025, 2023, 2020 and 2019.