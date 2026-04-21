Wildfires rage across the Southeast as drought fuels explosive fire season

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Crews are working to fight a brush fire prompting huge clouds of smoke in the area of Gainesville, Florida.

A dangerous and fast-moving wildfire situation is unfolding across the southeastern United States, as drought, critically low humidity and gusty winds combine to create some of the most severe fire conditions the region has seen in decades.

For the past few weeks, Florida has been at the epicenter of the wildfire activity.

In Gainesville, two separate wildfires erupted Sunday, forcing evacuations across multiple neighborhoods, including the Eryn's Garden and Pine Forest communities, according to the Florida Forest Service. One fire along North Main Street grew to more than 100 acres with only 25% containment by Monday morning, while a second blaze along State Road 121 burned 25 acres before crews brought it to 60% containment.

Crews with the Gainesville Fire Rescue Department respond to an ongoing wildfire in Gainesville, Florida, on April 20, 2026. (Image credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue)

Smoke blanketed the University of Florida campus, prompting interim provost Joe Glover to urge flexibility for students with respiratory conditions as the semester nears its end.

Just northeast of Gainesville, the Florida Forest Service combined the Crews Road Fire in Clay County with the Railroad Complex Fire in Putnam County into a single incident after a blaze burned an estimated 2,700 acres with minimal containment.

The fires forced Amtrak to halt some train routes and shut down tracks near DeLand in Volusia County for hours, reports FOX 35 Orlando.

Crews with the Gainesville Fire Rescue Department respond to an ongoing wildfire in Gainesville, Florida, on April 20, 2026. (Image credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue)

Crews deployed 15 firefighting tractor-plow units to establish firebreaks, and airtankers and helicopters were called in for fire-retardant and water drops, according to the Waccasassa Forestry Center. In Putnam County alone, four separate fires were burning simultaneously, including one that reached 1,000 acres and forced voluntary evacuations along rural roads near Bostwick, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported.

These fires are not isolated flare-ups. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99% of Florida was in drought by mid-February, with more than 70% of the state classified as extreme drought or worse by late March.

Across the state, major fires are burning from the panhandle to South Florida in 2026, including a 35,000-acre blaze in Collier County's Big Cypress National Preserve and a roughly 8,600-acre fire spanning Okeechobee and Glades counties.

Flames glowed in the night as people in Hernando Beach temporarily left their homes due to a quick-spreading brush fire.

The growing wildfire danger extends across the Southeast.

In Georgia, the Georgia Forestry Commission reports firefighters have been battling an average of 40 wildfires per day, with more than 20,500 acres burned statewide, so far in 2026 a 112% increase over the five-year average, according to Wildfire Explorer. Key fires are burning near the Florida-Georgia line in Clinch County, near West Point in Troup County, and in Tattnall and White counties, some exhibiting extreme fire behavior including long-range spotting and wind-driven runs.

🔥 Pineland Rd Fire operations ongoing



🚫 If you don’t need to be in the area, stay out

🚁 NO DRONES — it’s illegal & grounds firefighting aircraft



Help crews do their job safely.#EmergencyResponse #FirstResponders #WildfireUpdate pic.twitter.com/CzFchPzC6m — GAForestryCommission (@GaTrees) April 20, 2026

Wildfire smoke is degrading air quality in southern Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle. Unhealthy air quality levels were recorded near Brunswick on Monday, according to AirNow.gov.

Southeast Alabama came under a fire weather watch on Sunday, as a cold front pushed relative humidity into the 15–20% range with winds gusting across the region. Forecasters warned that any fires igniting under such conditions could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain. The watch area also covered parts of the Florida Panhandle and southwestern Georgia.

How climate contributes to drought, wildfire risk

Wildfires and smoke in the Southeast as of April 21, 2026.

Climate scientists warn that rising temperatures are making droughts like this one more frequent and more destructive.

According to Climate Central, as global temperatures rise, the atmosphere becomes increasingly "thirsty," pulling more water from soils, streams, and vegetation, which causes or worsens drought and directly fuels wildfire risk. Climate researchers also say that heat-trapping pollution from human activity is intensifying this atmospheric demand for moisture, making drought conditions more severe even when rainfall totals are not dramatically below normal. The relentless rise in greenhouse gas emissions, Climate Central notes, is reshaping the dynamics of drought and its downstream effects on ecosystems and fire behavior.

The National Interagency Fire Center has issued a Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory for the entire Southeast, noting that drought-stressed vegetation from the southern Appalachians to the coastal plain has reached historically dry levels. The NIFC projects above-normal wildfire risk for Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas through at least May 2026.

With no significant rain in the immediate forecast, officials across the region are urging residents to avoid any outdoor burning and to clear dry vegetation around their homes.