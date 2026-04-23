Georgia under state of emergency as wildfires destroy dozens of homes amid drought

Air quality alerts are in place for parts of Georgia and South Carolina as wildfires are sending smoke into Atlanta and Charleston.

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Drought-fueled wildfires in southern Georgia near the Florida border burned over 19,000 acres, destroying structures and sending smoke that reduced air quality hundreds of miles away in Atlanta.

Explosive wildfire activity in Georgia and across the Southeast has destroyed dozens of homes and sent people fleeing as drought conditions show no signs of improving anytime soon.

Georgia remains under a state of emergency with a historic burn ban covering 91 counties in the southern part of the state. Fires have consumed thousands of acres amid exceptional drought, hot conditions and low humidity. On Wednesday alone, firefighters responded to 34 new wildfire starts, not including larger ongoing fires.

“This is an all hands on deck situation,” Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo said.

The Pineland Road Fire in Echols County has burned nearly 30,000 acres and was 10% contained as of Wednesday night. The fire is burning near the Florida-Georgia state line, sending heavy smoke across the region and reducing air quality.

Orange sky from the Pineland Road Fire in Echols County, Georgia on April 22, 2026. (Image: Georgia Department of Public Safety)

The second-largest fire in the state, burning along Highway 82 near Atkinson in Brantley County, has scorched about 5,000 acres and is 15% contained. Evacuations remain in place, and roads are closed around the fire, including highways 110 and 82. At least 54 structures have been destroyed.

Smoke wafting across southeastern Georgia, South Carolina

AccuWeather's wildfire smoke map for the Southeast U.S., on April 23, 2026.

Due to the wildfire smoke in Georgia and northern Florida, health officials in Georgia and South Carolina have issued a Code Orange air quality alert on Thursday for areas in southeastern Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina, including Atlanta and Charleston.

Smoky sky from the Pineland Road Fire in Echols County, Georgia, on April 22, 2026. (Image: Georgia Department of Public Safety)

"Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the later afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest," according to the air quality alert.

When will the Southeast wildfire danger end?

AccuWeather forecasters are warning of a prolonged and dangerous wildfire season ahead with between 65,000 to 80,000 fires and 5.5 million to 8 million acres burned across the U.S. in 2026.

In the Southeast, summer thunderstorm activity and tropical moisture will help reduce wildfire risk, but heading into May, no significant rain is forecast. All of the Southeast is under some level of drought with worsening conditions over the last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“There is little rain in the forecast across many of the areas where fires are burning. Fire risk in the Southeast will remain elevated until meaningful rainfall returns," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.