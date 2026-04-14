Wildfire in drought-stricken Florida prompts evacuations after rapid growth

The brush fire in Picayune Strand State Forest is burning as extreme drought continues in Southwest Florida and the entire state is in drought.

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The sky over Naples, Florida, was filled with smoke on April 13 as a wildfire burned more than 1,000 acres in the Picayune Strand State Forest.

A fast-moving wildfire in Naples, Florida, triggered evacuations Monday evening and sent thick smoke across parts of southwestern Florida.

The fire in Picayune Strand State Forest ignited after 4:30 p.m. near Newman Drive off Beck Boulevard. Crews from the Florida Forest Service, Greater Naples Fire Rescue and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit are working to contain the blaze.

Within a few hours, the fire expanded to about 1,000 acres, with smoke visible across Collier County. By Tuesday morning, the Florida Forest Service reported the wildfire had grown to roughly 1,500 acres and was 15% contained.

Picayune Strand State Forest wildfire update: 1500 acres; 15% contained. Crews improved lines around structures and performed a 15 acre burn out to reduce the spread of the fire overnight. pic.twitter.com/PBU4MOJIJh — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) April 14, 2026

Evacuations were ordered Monday for areas on the east side of Forest Glen, including Loblolly Bay Drive, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier evacuations included parts of Stable Way, Union Drive, Barton Gliba Drive, Benfield Road, Beck Boulevard and Le Buff Road.

A brush fire in Picayune Strand State Forest seen from Naples, Florida on April 13, 2026. (Image: Joey Waves via Storyful)

Residents east of Collier Boulevard and south from Beck Boulevard to Rattlesnake Hammock Road were warned of reduced visibility from heavy smoke and urged to remain alert for additional evacuations.

WINK News reported that some evacuated properties include horse farms and ranches. Shore Acres Farm opened its property to horse owners needing a safe place, according to the report.

The wildfire is burning as drought conditions persist across Florida. Nearly 80% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including Collier County.