Father dies saving children in Florida rip current as rescues surge statewide

Rip currents in Florida have left at least two people dead and have prompted over 70 rescues over the past week, and the danger will stay elevated for days to come.

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A "Danger Rip Current" flag flies on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

At least two people have died and dozens more have been rescued at Florida beaches in recent days as rough surf and dangerous rip currents ramped up along parts of the coast.

One incident occurred Wednesday, April 1, at Juno Beach, where a 46-year-old man from Maine was vacationing with his family when two of his children were caught in a rip current.

The man, identified as Ryan Jennings, was able to get both children out of the current, including holding his daughter above the water as they were pulled farther from shore, according to Bangor Daily News. Jennings later died, but both children survived.

In another incident days later on April 5, a man drowned at Pompano Beach amid strong rip currents.

"Upon arrival, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics assumed care and initiated advanced life support," local officials said in a press release. "Despite extensive lifesaving efforts, the patient was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital."

The elevated risk along Florida's Atlantic beaches has been fueled by strong onshore winds and rough surf tied to the broader storm pattern, which can strengthen rip currents even when the sky is clear and sunny.

Over Easter weekend, lifeguards rescued over 70 people from rip currents, according to CBS News.

This image provided by NOAA, pictures a harmless green dye used to show a rip current. Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S., as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes. (NOAA via AP)

With the rip current risk expected to remain elevated through at least Friday, beachgoers should use extra caution, swim near lifeguards, and follow beach flags and local advisories.

Rip currents can look deceptively calm from the sand, but they can pull even strong swimmers away from shore in seconds, which is why officials say the safest choice is to stay in guarded areas and avoid the water when warnings are posted.