Grab the jackets again as cold air, freezes return to the Northeast and Upper Midwest

A sharp temperature plunge will send readings from summerlike warmth to early spring chill across the Upper Midwest and Northeast, bringing frost and freeze risks that could threaten early-blooming plants.

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A dramatic cooldown will follow storms in the Northeast this weekend.

People from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast are in for a shock. In a span of 24 to 48 hours, temperatures will swing from feeling like June or July to more like March from this weekend into early next week. While the cold snap will be brief, it could have damaging consequences.

Shorts and short-sleeve shirts will give way to long pants, fleece and medium-weight jackets. Those spending extended time outdoors may even need hats and gloves as temperatures turn sharply downward. Some households may switch their HVAC systems from air conditioning back to heat.

High temperatures will plummet by 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit in one to two days. Readings in the 70s, 80s and even 90s will be replaced by highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s for a couple of days. From peak afternoon warmth to early morning lows, the total drop could reach 60 degrees or more.

"In a few places in northern New York and northwestern New England on Sunday, cold air may arrive quickly enough for rain along the front to briefly mix with or change to snow," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said. This will be mainly confined to the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

Frosty mornings ahead

Freezing temperatures will occur over portions of the central and southern High Plains during Saturday morning. Temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30 in parts of western Kansas, eastern Colorado, southern Nebraska and part of the Texas Panhandle.

"The dramatic temperature drop will lead to widespread frost and freeze conditions, especially away from the immediate lakeshores of the Great Lakes and across the interior Northeast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "We are looking at two consecutive very cold mornings for many areas—Monday and Tuesday."

The primary risk of freezing conditions early Monday morning will extend from Minnesota to far northern Pennsylvania, across much of upstate New York and into northern New England. In many of these areas, sensitive plants have not yet fully bloomed, so impacts may be limited.

"The biggest concern is Monday night into Tuesday morning, as high pressure builds overhead, creating ideal cooling conditions under clear skies and light winds," Anderson said. "Expect widespread freezing conditions, with much of interior New England, upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia dropping into the 20s with a hard freeze."

Most large metro areas, including Chicago, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., will likely be spared damaging freezes due to urban heat island effects. However, temperatures could dip to near freezing in sandy soil areas along the mid-Atlantic coast, such as southern New Jersey and Long Island.

Several spells of unseasonably warm weather in recent weeks have accelerated blooming by up to three weeks, Anderson said. The earlier buds and blossoms emerge in spring, the greater the risk of damage from a freeze.

In this April 14, 2010 photo, blossoms prepare to bloom on a Cortland apple branch at Lookout Farm in Natick, Massachusetts. An upcoming frost could affect fruit trees in the Upper Midwest and Northeast. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Fruit trees in bloom, along with berry bushes and vines whose buds have lost their winter hardiness, could be damaged. This could reduce yields in summer and fall.

Home gardeners and garden centers may need to protect tender plants from the upcoming frost and freeze.

After the cold snap from later this weekend into early next week, temperatures are forecast to rebound across the Midwest and much of the Northeast by midweek. Highs could reach around 70 in Chicago on Tuesday and near 80 in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

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Additional temperature swings are likely late next week and through the end of April into May. Another substantial cold snap may settle into parts of the north-central United States before the end of the month.

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