Falling ice chunk crashes through roof, lands on living room couch

A Los Angeles County supervisor is calling for a Federal Aviation Administration investigation after a chunk of ice crashed through the roof of a house.

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A photo shows damage to the ceiling of a home in Whittier, California after a block of ice crashed through the roof on April 10, 2026. (Photo Credit: Supervisor Janice Hahn | Facebook)

April 15 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County supervisor is calling for a Federal Aviation Administration investigation after a chunk of ice crashed through the roof of a house.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn shared photos on social media showing the dirt-covered ice chunk that crashed through the roof, punched a hole in the ceiling and landed on the living room couch of a home in Whittier.

"Flight data shows a plane was flying overhead at the time," Hahn wrote. "We are lucky no one was in the room when this happened. This incident could have been much worse."

Hahn is calling for the FAA to investigate whether the ice chunk indeed fell from a plane.

Resident Yuder Grau was home at the time of the incident and said it sounded like an explosion.

Thania Manga, the home's owner, is keeping the ice, which she described as having a foul odor, bagged and frozen until it can be identified.

"We definitely want to know what it consists of and if it's going to affect our health. Secondly, we understand if it is an airplane or something of the fact, that we understand why it happens, because even right now as we're speaking, there's a plane over us and it's scary," Manga told KABC-TV.