7-month-old dies after being found in hot car outside Tennessee library

Police responded to the Monterey Public Library on Wednesday afternoon when temperatures were around 80 degrees. The case remains under investigation.

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A 7-month-old child was found unresponsive in a hot car outside the Monterey Public Library in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon. The child later died, according to local reports, marking at least the second child hot car death in the United States this year.

The Monterey Police Department responded to the incident, but it is unclear how long the child was in the vehicle, and an investigation is underway, according to WKRN.

Temperatures in the area were in the upper 70s on Wednesday afternoon at the time of the incident. However, temperatures inside the car were likely significantly higher, as the glass windows of vehicles creates a greenhouse effect.

On an 80-degree day, temperatures inside of a vehicle can spike to around 100 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and almost 115 degrees in 30 minutes.

Wednesday's incident marked the second child hot car death of the year. On March 31, an infant was found unresponsive in a car in Winter Haven, Florida, according to Kins and Car Safety.