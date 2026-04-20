Lightning sparks 2 house fires near Chicago during severe thunderstorms

Both fires occurred during multiple rounds of severe weather across Illinois. Since April 17, 27 tornadoes have touched down in the state.

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This massive lightning was caught on camera streaking across the illuminated stormy night sky over Bolingbrook, Illinois, on April 2.

Fire crews responded to two separate house fires in the Chicago suburbs last week after lightning strikes during a stretch of severe thunderstorms.

On Friday, April 17, the Wheaton Fire Department responded to a home on Wendover Lane after lightning struck the roof. Officials said crews contained the blaze to the attic and brought it under control within 20 minutes. No residents or firefighters were injured.

A day earlier, the Morton Grove Fire Department responded to a house fire caused by a direct lightning strike during a thunderstorm. Officials said neighboring departments assisted in quickly extinguishing the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Both fires occurred during multiple rounds of severe weather across Illinois. Since April 17, the National Weather Service offices in Chicago and Lincoln have confirmed 27 tornadoes in the state.