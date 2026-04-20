7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warnings issued

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the Japan coast, near Miyako, prompting tsunami warnings for northern coasts with waves up to 3 m expected; no threat to Canada, U.S. West Coast.

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In northern Japan on April 20, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook a train to a stop, with a tsunami warning for Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate where waves up to 10 feet are possible.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred off Japan's coast Monday evening, prompting tsunami warnings for coastal Japan.

The quake hit 62 miles (100 km) east-northeast of Miyako, Japan, Monday at 4:53 p.m. local time (3:53 a.m. EST).

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for the central Pacific coast of Hokkaido, Aomori Prefecture and Iwate Prefecture. The statement said the tsunami could be as high as 9.84 feet (3 meters). As of 5:34 p.m. local time, tsunamis had been reported at several coastal stations, but none were above 2.62 feet (0.8 m), which was the reading at Kujiko. Tsunami advisories were extended further along the Japanese coast, including the eastern and western Pacific coasts of Hokkaido, the Japan Sea Coast of Aomori Prefecture, the Fukushima and Miyagi Prefectures.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat to the western United States, including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska or British Columbia, Canada.