Late-season storm to drench Northern California, bring thunderstorm risk and Sierra Nevada snow

A slow-moving storm will bring soaking rain to Northern and Central California, heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada and locally potent thunderstorms, with flash flooding, gusty winds and hail possible through midweek.

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As one of the last major storms of the rainy season pushes into California, heavy rain will drench central and northern parts of the state while snow piles up in the Sierra Nevada. The storm will also bring rain and mountain snow showers to other parts of the West.

The rain year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, with little to no rainfall typically occurring across much of California from May 1 through Sept. 30. For example, San Francisco’s historical average rainfall during this period is just 0.18 of an inch.

The storm is forecast to bring a general 0.50-1.50 inches of rain to Northern and Central California through Wednesday. Localized totals of 1.50-4.00 inches are possible along the west-facing slopes of the Coast Ranges and the lower west- and southwest-facing slopes of the Siskiyous and the northern and central Sierra Nevada.

Showers will be more sporadic across much of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, northern and central Nevada and parts of Utah.

Some of the rain in California will fall in intense thunderstorm downpours. Where rain falls rapidly, it can trigger flooding in urban and poorly drained areas, as well as small-scale debris flows. Thunderstorms may be robust from Tuesday to Wednesday, producing brief torrential rain, strong wind gusts and pea- to marble-sized hail.

"It is possible that a couple of the strongest storms produce a brief tornado on Tuesday, especially in the Sacramento Valley," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said.

Despite travel and outdoor inconveniences, the storm will generally be welcomed as the region heads into its climatologically dry season in the coming weeks.

"A storm early next week may affect California, but its southward track along the coast and a lack of moisture may limit rainfall," said Houk.

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As colder air sweeps in Tuesday, snow levels will drop quickly in the Sierra Nevada and Siskiyous. Snow may struggle to accumulate early in the afternoon over Donner Pass along Interstate 80, but later in the day and into the night, roads are likely to turn slushy and slippery as temperatures fall.

Between 8 and 16 inches of snow is forecast for the Sierra Nevada passes from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are possible, with up to 2-3 feet at the highest elevations.

Due to limited moisture, only spotty showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the southern third of California and the interior Southwest. Snowfall in Southern California mountains will be minimal and not a travel concern. However, gusty winds may pose problems for high-profile vehicles and could kick up dust or elevate wildfire risk where showers do not occur.

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