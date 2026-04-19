Renewed risk for severe thunderstorms across the Plains

After a brief reprieve the risk for severe weather will return to the Plains late this week with the risk for damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

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Aerial video over Lena, Illinois, shows roofs ripped off homes and widespread damage in the aftermath of a strong tornado on April 17.

After a lull in severe weather across the central United States through early week, the risk will be renewed mid- to late week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Some of the areas impacted by severe storms in the previous week will be at risk for additional storms.

The risk will start on Wednesday, as thunderstorms are expected to blossom from North and South Dakota into much of western Minnesota. Storms in this zone can be strong to perhaps severe Wednesday night.

"The primary threat will be hail, but there can still be localized damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and downpours," explained AccuWeather meteorologist Peyton Simmers.

Risk to stretch from Texas to Minnesota Thursday

A more widespread area will be at risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night as a storm and associated front will track across the central U.S. interacting with a northward surge of moisture from the Gulf.

Hazards, including hail, isolated tornadoes and localized damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph, could occur in any storm that turns severe. The Local StormMax™ is 85 mph.

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The storms Thursday and Thursday night could affect the commute and flights in some major cities in this zone including Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Missouri and Minneapolis.

Storms to focus farther east Friday

The storm and associated front will slowly make its way east, promoting a corridor of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Friday night across portions of the Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast states. Some storms within this area could be locally severe with flooding downpours and gusty winds.

Any rainfall that does not cause flooding will be welcomed, especially from eastern Texas and much of Arkansas to western Alabama since much of this area is experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions, according to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

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