Hiker dies after fall from Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park

Angels Landing is one of the most well-known and dangerous hikes in the United States.

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This dramatic rockslide was caught crashing down the cliffs of Zion National Park, Utah, on May 12.

A hiker died Friday after falling from the steep and narrow Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park, according to the National Park Service and local media reports.

Park rangers responded to reports of a fall around 2 p.m. along the popular trail in Utah. Despite rescue efforts, the hiker died from injuries sustained in the fall, officials said.

File photo: A hiker holds onto the chains of the Angels Landing Trail in Zion National Park. (Image: NPS)

The incident led to the temporary closure of the West Rim Trail, including Scout Lookout and Angels Landing, as emergency crews conducted a recovery operation. Responding agencies included Zion National Park staff, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and local search and rescue teams, KUTV and The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The identity of the hiker has not been released.

Trails in the area reopened Saturday after crews cleared the scene.

Angels Landing is one of the most well-known and dangerous hikes in the United States. The final section follows a narrow sandstone ridge with steep drop-offs of more than 1,000 feet in some areas, with chains installed to assist hikers.

While millions visit Zion each year, serious falls on Angels Landing are uncommon but have occurred, highlighting the risks of exposed terrain.

Park officials urge hikers to check conditions, use proper footwear and exercise caution on high-elevation trails.