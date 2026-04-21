Extreme rainfall in New Zealand causes devastating flooding in Wellington

A month's worth of rain fell in the capital city of Wellington, triggering landslides and massive flooding that washed away homes and cars.

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Floodwaters filled this apartment in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 20, as a slow-moving storm brought heavy rainfall and prompted a state of emergency declaration in the area.

A state of emergency was declared for New Zealand Monday after extreme rainfall swept cars off roads and caused landslides that buried homes.

MetService New Zealand reported that one spot recorded more than 3 inches of rain in an hour. Wellington, the nation's capital, reported nearly 2 inches (50 mm) of rain on Monday with an additional inch (25 mm) on Tuesday. Rainfall in the city since Saturday totaled around 4.6 inches (117 mm).

Although no fatalities were reported, one man was missing after floodwaters swept through his home, according to local media reports.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 21: Damaged cars covered in debris lie on the side of the road in the suburb of Happy Valley during a bout of severe weather on April 21, 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand. Torrential rain has triggered flooding, slips and evacuations across Wellington where a state of emergency remains in place following widespread damage. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

"A slow-moving low over the Tasman Sea drifted eastward across the northern island of New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday, causing the flooding," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist/Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls explained.

"Wellington's average April rainfall is 3 inches or 75 mm," Nicholls added. "So that city got a typical April’s worth of rain on Monday and Tuesday alone."

Additional showers are likely on Wednesday, local time, then dry weather the remainder of this week should aid cleanup efforts.