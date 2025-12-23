Late-week snowstorm looms for part of Northeast, including NYC

While an upcoming snowstorm may be a little late to qualify for a white Christmas in parts of the Northeast, several inches of snow with travel disruptions are forecast from later Thursday night to Friday. Wax the skis.

Copied

In today’s Forecast Feed, AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno discusses a post-Christmas storm that will bring accumulating snow to parts of the I-95 corridor, with snow changing to sleet in Philadelphia, and likely a significant snowstorm to New York City and Long Island.

A storm will tap into fresh Arctic air and just enough moisture to bring accumulating snow heavy enough to shovel and plow from central New York state to coastal areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from Thursday night to Friday.

The quick-moving storm will be a snowlover's and skier's delight for the millions with time off around the holidays. However, for those who must travel, some streets, sidewalks and highways will receive a thick blanket of snow--the biggest of the season so far--from this potent Alberta clipper storm.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting that 1-6 inches of snow will fall over the northeastern half of Pennsylvania, northern and central New Jersey, much of New York state and southern and central New England.

The storm has a high chance of bringing enough snow to shovel and plow in the New York City metro area. Boston will have a second opportunity for accumulating snow this week.

Within this zone, some areas, perhaps centered on the Catskill Mountains of southeastern New York and the northeastern corner of Pennsylvania, are forecast to pick up 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches.

Kids who get a sled or saucer for Christmas (and adults who want to break in the snowmobile) will put them to good use in some areas.

From a skiing standpoint, there's nothing finer than natural snow, and there should be plenty of that in the Catskills, Berkshires and Poconos from the storm. Anytime it snows in the big East Coast cities, the ski resorts in the region tend to get very busy, and this time, the holiday break will help with that.

Most of the snow in the central region will be confined to the northern tier of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan from Thursday night to Friday.

Icy zone to extend from Minnesota to Delaware

Along the southern edge of the accumulating snow will be a swath of sleet and freezing rain.

This icy swath will begin over parts of the Dakotas late Thursday and extend toward the southwestern part of Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, West Virginia and northwestern Virginia by Friday afternoon.

A wintry mix of snow and ice is forecast for Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., from the late-week storm.

While sleet is challenging to travel upon, it can offer some modest traction. However, a glaze of freezing rain is also anticipated in some areas, which will create even worse travel conditions. A significant buildup of ice and sporadic power outages are forecast in southern Michigan, as well as in portions of south-central Pennsylvania and along the Virginia-West Virginia border.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

South of the icy zone, where the air will be a bit warmer, there is the potential for fog. This could be locally dense enough in some areas from the Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes to slow travel.

Ice for some Christmas Eve and morning

Preceding the late-week snow and ice will be a weak storm with a light icy mix that extends from Michigan late Wednesday and Wednesday evening to portions of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey from Wednesday night to Christmas morning.

Where surfaces are treated from prior snow and ice events, this should not be a problem. However, some untreated surfaces, such as sidewalks, steps and roads, could have a thin layer of ice that appears to be just wet. Caution is advised.