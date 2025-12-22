Wintry storms coming to Northeast through Christmas week

A series of clipper storms will bring areas of snow, ice and rain to the Northeast through the weekend after Christmas. Each storm will bring its share of travel problems in the region.

Multiple clipper storms bearing snow and ice will pass through New England and part of the mid-Atlantic this week, with one storm on deck for Tuesday, a second on Christmas Eve and a third the day after Christmas. Each storm will bring its share of joy to some snow lovers and problems for travelers.

Some locations may miss getting snow and ice from one or all three storms. Others may be on the receiving end of wintry precipitation from all three. Which areas receive the most freezing or frozen precipitation will depend on the exact track of the storms.

Building warmth over Texas, which will expand over a large part of the central and southeastern United States, will hit the brakes before reaching the Northeast. This, paired with cold air in the wake of each clipper storm, will pave the way for snow and ice for the following clipper in the train of storms.

Moisture will be limited for most of the storms in the train due to their quick movement, and that will tend to prevent excessive snowfall. However, even a small amount of snow or ice can create significant travel problems and delays due to slippery roads and de-icing operations at airports.

1st storm: Monday night to Tuesday evening

A clipper storm that was producing spotty snow from Wisconsin to Michigan and Ohio on Monday morning will shift eastward into Tuesday. Just enough snow will fall along much of the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors to create slippery conditions Monday night.

On Tuesday, just enough snow will fall on New York City to produce a coating on non-paved areas and perhaps some streets and highways in the metro region, especially north and west of Route 287, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

In Boston, 1-3 inches of snow is forecast. A mixture of snow and sleet is forecast for the South Coast of New England and parts of the New Jersey shore.

Much of the area from northwestern New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania northward will pick up at least an inch of snow from the storm, with 3-6 inches of accumulation possible. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is predicted for northeastern New York, the Green Mountains of Vermont, portions of central and northeastern New Hampshire, as well as southwestern and central Maine.

Farther south, enough snow may fall near Philadelphia to create slippery spots.

Some snow or snow showers with blustery conditions will linger in parts of New England and northern New York for a time on Wednesday. Winds may be strong enough to cause some blowing and drifting snow.

2nd storm: Wednesday into Thursday

The next clipper storm in the series may be split into two parts, with a colder part and some snow for northern New York and northern New England,and a second and warmer part farther south that brings mostly rain and drizzle from the Ohio Valley to part of the mid-Atlantic coast.

Most of the snow, ice and rain from this storm in the Northeast will develop after dark on Wednesday.

A pocket of spotty ice or a mix of a little snow, ice and rain may occur for a time Wednesday night into Thursday morning in parts of Pennsylvania, southern New York and northern New Jersey.

3rd storm: Friday into Saturday

The third clipper storm of the week could be the most problematic for parts of the mid-Atlantic as it will be a colder storm that likely tracks farther south than the others. There is the potential for accumulating snow from North Dakota to parts of the Northeast spanning Thursday night to Friday night.

"There is at least a chance of accumulating snow with the storm from later Friday to early Saturday in New York City," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "Given the current estimated track of the storm, snow may slide south of much of central and northern New England and northern New York state."

The more southern track could mean more snow and ice of concern for areas farther south in the mid-Atlantic, perhaps including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The key for snow in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England may be how quickly a secondary storm forms near the coast.

