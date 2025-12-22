NPS seeking tips to help find missing 26-year-old woman

Angel Boulia, of St. Louis, was last heard from on Nov. 18. Her rental car was found inside Olympic National Park.

Copied

Photos of Alleacya "Angel" Boulia, 26, provided by the National Park Service. (Image credit: Handout/NPS)

The trail has gone cold in the search for a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month after she was last heard from heading to Olympic National Park in Washington.



According to the National Park Service, Alleacya “Angel” Boulia, of St. Louis, was last heard from on Nov. 18 and was reported missing on Nov. 27. Her car was found at the Sol Duc Trailhead in Olympic National Park on Nov. 30 and rangers began searching for her immediately after.

Boulia’s family told KOMO News she was on a solo trip exploring the Pacific Northwest, including Olympic National Park. When they didn’t hear from her on Thanksgiving, the family alerted authorities.

Throughout December, rounds of atmospheric rivers and other weather systems have dropped heavy rain and brought high winds to the Pacific Northwest, leading to multiple road closures in the park.

Crews inspect a crack in a levee along the Green River in Tukwila, Wash., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)



Search efforts were delayed for approximately six days due to weather conditions, including high winds exceeding 25 mph and the risk of falling trees. Elevated water levels also delayed searches along the Sol Duc River, according to the NPS.

Rangers have been working with 13 other search organizations from local, county, state and federal agencies to find Boulia through every means possible.



“Search efforts included drones, dog teams, snorkel surveys, technical rope operations and ground teams,” the NPS wrote in a news release.

As of Dec. 17, the NPS stated that the search has shifted to “clue-responsive," meaning teams will return to the search area when new clues or developments arise.



Anyone who has information about Boulia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009, online at www.nps.gov/ISB or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.