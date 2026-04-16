Diving off ‘a skyscraper backwards’: Artemis II astronauts describe their historic mission

The Artemis II crew, fresh off a bold and risky mission that captured the hearts of a nation in tumult, are set to take questions Thursday for the first time since their return.

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Following a historic mission around the moon and back, the four astronauts who splashed down in the Pacific Ocean were escorted out of the Orion capsule by a team of Navy divers.

(CNN) — The four Artemis II astronauts, fresh off a bold and risky mission that captured the hearts of a world in tumult, are taking questions Thursday for the first time since their return.

NASA is livestreaming their news conference appearance, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET, on the space agency’s YouTube channel.

The crew — including NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen — has been back on Earth for one week after a history-making, slingshot trip around the moon. They’ve found themselves newly minted celebrities.

“When we came home, we were shocked at the global outpouring of support, of pride, of ownership of this mission,” Wiseman said Thursday. “That’s what the four of us wanted. We wanted to go out and try to do something that would bring the world together.”

The 10-day mission marked the first time astronauts have traveled to the moon since the final Apollo flight in 1972. The crew also ventured deeper into space than any human before, surpassing the Apollo 13 record set in 1970.

The Artemis II crew attends an event in Houston the day after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. (Lexi Parra/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Last week, the crew returned to Earth, enduring the jarring moment of reentry — the point at which the astronauts hit Earth’s thick inner atmosphere while their capsule was still traveling more than 30 times the speed of sound.

Glover described it as a visceral experience, having been stunned by the sound of parachutes deploying after the Orion capsule plummeted through the air and experienced a six-minute communications blackout due to plasma created by the sheer speed at which their vehicle was moving.

“If you dove off … a skyscraper backwards, that’s what it felt like for five seconds,” Glover said, referring to the moment the capsule went into free fall.

The crew was also candid about the unusual feelings conjured by watching your home planet disappear as you venture so far into space.

“When you look down at your display, and you see 212,000 miles, and the miles are increasing… your awareness is heightened the whole time,” said Wiseman.

“I was looking at myself — reflecting as well every day — and I was just looking for signs of agitation, or signs of stress, or signs of anxiety or tension,” he said. “One day, we were in the med kit, and we found some medication” for stress and anxiety.

“We were like, well, I just can’t even imagine taking that,” Wiseman said.

But mental health challenges were an indelible part of the experience, Glover noted.

“It is so important,” he said. “We have a team of operational psychologists and psychiatrists that help us skill up to be ready to accomplish things like this, and so we did not just do that on our own.”

Glover, Koch, Hansen and Wiseman captured striking images of the moon during their seven-hour flyby of the lunar surface, which occurred on the sixth day of their mission.

Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch hugs the Orion spacecraft in the well deck of USS John P. Murtha on April 11, one day after the crew splashed down off the coast of California. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via CNN Newsource)

Already taking pop culture by storm, their journey and unprecedented glimpse of the moon’s far side was as captivating to the public as it was valuable for science, according to NASA.

After years of training together and more than a week spent in space, the astronauts describe their relationship as more than crewmates. They are brothers and sisters, they have said, forever bonded by the trials and triumphs of their adventure — which included living in tight quarters aboard their 16.5-foot-wide Orion spacecraft, grappling with a broken toilet, and experiencing what it’s like to glance back at Earth from the lonely confines of a spacecraft devoid of radio communications more than a quarter million miles away.

“That’s the closest four humans can be and not be a family,” Wiseman said Thursday during opening remarks.

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