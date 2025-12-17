Wind gusts over 130 mph, knocks out power in Pacific Northwest

Power outages affected more than half a million customers in the Pacific Northwest Wednesday morning, as winds well over 100 mph downed trees across the area.

Copied

Strong winds are impacted the Twin Falls, Idaho area on Dec. 17, 2025, causing several old, internally rotten trees to fall, knocking down power lines and critically injuring two children. (Image credit: Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

High winds slamming the Pacific Northwest early Wednesday morning gusted well over 100 mph and knocked out power to more than 650,000 customers across multiple states.

Trees and power lines were reported down across Washington, Oregon and Idaho early Wednesday. Many schools across the region announced delayed openings or closures due to the weather.

Two children were critically injured in Twin Falls County, Idaho, when strong winds knocked over large trees, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Near the Pierce-Thurston County line south of Seattle, I-5 was closed due to power lines on the road. KING5 also reported that a tow truck on its way to help a motorist was hit by a falling tree, and that multiple schools in the area were closed or delayed due to the weather.

Two semi-trucks were blown over on Interstate 90 near Medical Lake, Washington, around 8 a.m. PST Wednesday. U.S. Highway 12 was closed at White Pass, Washington, after multiple trees fell on the highway, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.

A photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025, in Clark County, Washington shows a tree down on NW 199th Street in Ridgefield, Washington, after strong winds caused damage in the area. (Image credit: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Aberdeen, Washington, police reported a building partially collapsed near East Wishkah due to high winds.

The highest wind gusts in the region were 142 mph at Coldwater Ridge, Washington, and 138 mph at Mount Hood, Oregon.

In Idaho, the highest gust was 91 mph at Shirrod Hill.

As the storm moves east, strong winds will spread across a large swath of the Rockies and Plains states from Wednesday to Thursday, with gusts capable of knocking down trees and power lines and even flipping high-profile vehicles. Wind gusts above 100 mph are possible in Montana.

The power will be preemptively shut off to about 50,000 customers in parts of Colorado on Wednesday at 10 a.m. MST, due to the high winds.