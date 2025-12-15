Police, firefighters rescue stranded dog from Arizona canal
Stranded dog in Arizona canal. (Photo Credit: Facebook | Tempe Police Department)
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Arizona teamed up to rescue a dog found struggling to remain afloat in a Tempe canal.
The Tempe Police Department shared video on social media from the scene of a rescue involving police officers and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue personnel.
The video shows rescuers using a slip lead to fish the soggy doggy out of the canal.
"One safe dog, one happy ending and a whole lot of heart behind the badges," the post said.
