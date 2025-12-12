‘Folks are scared’: Historic flooding grips Washington, putting entire towns underwater

Unprecedented river levels, mudslides and widespread flooding have devastated communities across Washington. And more storms are headed toward the region.

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews rescued four people from a flooded home in Sumas, Washington, on Wednesday amid historic regional flooding. Teams from Air Stations Port Angeles and Astoria safely hoisted the individuals and transferred them to EMS.

Washington remains under a state of emergency as days of torrential downpours have pushed rivers to levels never seen before, triggering destructive and historic flooding across the region.

"This is a statewide emergency," Gov. Bob Ferguson said. "We deeply appreciate the first responders who are out there in the field helping Washingtonians as they deal with protecting their homes, businesses, pets, and loved ones."

Nearly 80,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in communities near the Skagit River, which was forecast to crest on Friday at record levels. The Washington National Guard has been activated to support flood response and assist with water rescues.

"The severity of the flooding on the Skagit River is something that no local resident has ever experienced," Ferguson said. Washington officials have requested a federal Emergency Declaration in response to the floods.

Hamilton, Washington, one of the towns along the Skagit River, was completely flooded as the river surged over its banks.

Water from the Skagit River floods farms and homes on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, near Lyman, Wash. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

About 100 miles south, Orting, Washington, faced flooding after the Carbon River and Puyallup River both crested on Thursday.

"Folks are scared right now," Joshua Penner, Mayor of Orting, Washington, said. "It's a dangerous situation. You don't want to get stuck in the river; it's not a slow-moving river; it's a very fast-moving river."

An RV park in the town was inundated by rising water, and officials had to conduct multiple swift water rescues to reach people who became stranded.

Historic flooding has left entire towns in Washington underwater.

Atmospheric rivers are a regular occurrence along the West Coast during the winter months, but the intensity and prolonged duration of this week's heavy rain led to flooding far beyond typical events.

"This was not just your typical atmospheric river that caused this," AccuWeather On-Air Broadcaster Anna Azallion said.

Quinault, Washington, located about 70 miles west of Seattle, was the wettest spot in the region this week, picking up 17.3 inches of rain. Heavy rain in the higher elevations surged rapidly downstream into rivers already running high.

Mudslides and landslides have occurred across the state, particularly in areas with steep terrain. One landslide shut down Interstate 90 for roughly 24 hours.

In more remote locations, landslides may take days to clear, leaving some roads inaccessible until crews are able to safely remove debris.

What a difference a few months make! Snoqualmie Falls is roaring after back-to-back atmospheric river events in Washington this week. pic.twitter.com/wchPbPVtUX — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 10, 2025

A brief reprieve before more rain for Pacific Northwest

Washington residents will get a brief break from the wet weather over the weekend before the next storm arrives, renewing the flood threat for communities still reeling from the events of this past week.

"There is an indication that a new atmospheric river will develop and extend all the way from near Hawaii to the coastal areas of the Northwest on Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "This setup is sometimes referred to as the pineapple express."

Stormy conditions from Washington to Northern and Central California are likely to persist through next week and into the days leading up to Christmas.