Free National Park days in 2026 include July 4th weekend

There will be 10 free entrance days in 2026 for U.S. residents at National Parks that normally charge an entry fee — including all three days of Independence Day weekend.

West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve became the United States’ 63rd national park in 2020.

National Parks will offer 10 free entrance days in 2026, an increase of four additional days compared to 2025, the National Park Service (NPS) announced. About 100 of the more than 430 National Park sites across the country charge an entrance fee.

New for 2026, the National Park Service has added several additional free entry days for U.S. residents, including all three days of Independence Day weekend, Constitution Day on Sept. 17 and Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on Oct. 27.

2026 National Park free entrance days for U.S. residents

(Photo/Shutterstock)

Entrance fees will be waived on the following dates:

Feb. 16: Presidents Day (Washington’s Birthday)

May 25: Memorial Day

June 14: Flag Day / President Trump’s birthday

July 3–5: Independence Day weekend

August 25: 110th birthday of the National Park Service

September 17: Constitution Day

October 27: Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday

November 11: Veterans Day

New fees for international visitors begin in 2026

(Katie Dobies/Getty Images)

Beginning Jan. 1, the U.S. Department of the Interior will implement new entrance fees for non-U.S. residents. The NPS said these fees will still apply on free entrance days for international visitors.

Under the new policy, nonresidents visiting the 11 most popular National Parks will pay an additional $100 fee, unless they purchase an annual nonresident pass for $250.

The change comes after national parks welcomed a record 331.9 million visitors last year. National Parks — considered the crown jewels of the park system — accounted for 28% of all visits across NPS-managed lands.