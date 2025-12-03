Snow squalls poised to create dangerous conditions in Northeast, Great Lakes

Dangerous snow squalls will sweep from the Great Lakes region to the Northeast states into Thursday evening, raising the risk of multiple vehicle accidents due to rapidly deteriorating conditions on the highways.

A reckless driver lost control on a slick stretch of Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, Colorado, on Nov. 30, narrowly avoiding a crash as their vehicle skidded across lanes before veering into roadside snow and regaining control.

Arguably, the worst place to be during a snow squall is on the highway, where drivers may feel pressure to travel too fast for rapidly changing conditions. AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate snow squalls to track through over a dozen states from the Great Lakes to the Northeast from Wednesday night to Thursday. Extreme caution is urged.

There have already been some snow showers and brief snow squall episodes this season, but the event this week could bring some of the strongest and most extensive so far as an Arctic cold front tied to a southward shift of the polar vortex swings through the region.

Motorists who have never driven in snow squalls may be unprepared for the rapid deterioration in conditions.

This video clip was captured during an encounter with a snow squall in State College, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 19, 2022. The speed of the video was accelerated to simulate what motorists may encounter while traveling at full highway speeds. (Non-AI enhanced/Credit Alex Sosnowski)

"Major highways and secondary roads can be coated in snow, and visibility can be drastically reduced in a matter of seconds, creating slippery and dangerous driving conditions," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus said.

Snow squalls are often accompanied by a sudden drop in temperature and a rapid freeze-up. Tire tracks and the first flakes that hit the pavement may melt briefly before turning to ice, causing treacherous conditions. Add in motorists traveling at or above the speed limit and heavy traffic, and even a minor skid can quickly escalate into a multi-vehicle crash.

Some experts suggest that if travel cannot be avoided during a snow squall, reduced speeds on secondary roads may be a safer option. The best advice is to exit the highway and wait for the squalls to pass.

Several major highways could be affected by snow showers and heavier snow squalls. Notable trouble spots include interstates 70, 76, 78, 79, 80, 81 and 90.

"Be sure to bundle up and pack blankets in your vehicle in case you get involved in an accident or are stuck behind a wreck. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will plunge into the teens or lower on Thursday in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh," Duffus said.

As the dry, Arctic air arrives Thursday night, the snow squalls will diminish to flurries and end. However, icy patches may remain on untreated surfaces.

Extra care should be taken when running local errands or commuting. "Sidewalks and parking lots could be very slick," Duffus added.

Home and business owners are urged to keep their property safe for pedestrians and delivery drivers. The majority of slip-and-fall incidents occur hours to a couple of days after the initial snowfall.

