Where will late-week rainstorm turn into snow, ice in the eastern US?

A storm will be cold enough to bring areas of snow, ice and slippery travel from parts of the central United States a portion of the Northeast before the weekend.

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno says this week will wrap up on a stormy and snowy note for much of the eastern U.S. Rain could cause some flooding in the South while snow blankets the mid-Atlantic region.

A band of snow and ice is forecast to create slippery travel on the northern edge of a fast-moving storm tracking over the eastern United States late this week. The storm, which AccuWeather meteorologists have monitored for over a week, will tap into enough cold air to produce ice and snow from portions of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas during Thursday night to New Jersey, southeastern New York and southern New England by Friday evening.

"There will be plenty of cold air in place ahead of the storm, so much of the precipitation can fall as snow or ice along the northern edge," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said. "The significant question for now and as the storm gets underway is: How far north can the snow spread before running into overwhelmingly dry air?"

"We're most confident that snow will fall in the mountains of Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia," DePodwin explained. "The snow can also spread north toward Washington, D.C., potentially causing slick roads on Friday. It is not out of the question that a period of snow in Philadelphia later Friday into Friday evening could make for a slick evening rush hour. It's also possible that the snow remains just south of the Maryland-Pennsylvania-Delaware border."

The fast movement of the storm will limit the amount of snow and ice. However, even a thin glaze of ice and a coating of snow can lead to slippery and hazardous conditions on the highways. Travel delays are likely due to precautionary deicing operations at regional airports along the way and at some of the major hubs in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.

Snow may be in the air at times in New York City from Friday afternoon to early Friday night, but it could struggle to accumulate on the ground.

"Those traveling across the mid-Atlantic and Tennessee Valley on Friday and Friday night should prepare for snowy conditions at times," DePodwin added.

Farther south, rain will soak areas from northeastern Texas and Louisiana starting as early as Wednesday night to northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas by Friday.

A general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast to fall in this zone. However, a pocket of 2-4 inches is expected, centered on central and southern Louisiana, the panhandles of Mississippi and Alabama and the upper Texas coast. The downpours may be intense enough to cause urban flooding and ponding on highways.

Delays are possible at the busy airport hubs in Atlanta and Charlotte due to wet runways and poor visibility at times beginning Thursday night and perhaps lasting into Friday night.

Otherwise, the rain is needed in many areas of the Southeast due to prior long-term drought and wildfire conditions.

