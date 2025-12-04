Christmas tree myths: What really keeps your tree fresher longer

From aspirin in the water to drilling holes in the trunk, here’s what actually helps your Christmas tree stay fresh through the holidays.

Tony Laubach shows us that real and fake Christmas trees can contribute to an allergy flare-up around the holidays.

It’s the time of year when living rooms fill with the scent of pine and the annual challenge begins to keep Christmas trees looking their best throughout the holiday season. But when it comes to tree care, there’s plenty of bad advice floating around.

Here’s what’s true, what’s not and what actually keeps your tree from becoming brittle before the holiday ends.

Claim: Aspirin, bleach or sugar can help the tree stay fresh

Verdict: Myth

One of the most popular beliefs is that adding aspirin, bleach or sugar to the water can slow needle loss or improve water absorption, but experts beg to differ.

"You do not need to add any extra supplements to the water. Do not add sugar, aspirin, bleach or floral preservatives," according to Michigan State University. "Research has shown plain tap water is all that is needed to keep your tree fresh."

Claim: Drilling a hole in the base helps it drink more water

Verdict: Myth

Water moves up through the outer layers of the trunk, not the center. "Drilling a hole in the base of the trunk does NOT improve water uptake," the National Christmas Tree Association explained on its website.

However, experts do recommend making a fresh cut at the base of the tree right before placing the tree in the water-filled stand.

A father and daughter putting decorations on a Christmas tree. (Getty Images/Tang Ming Tung)

Claim: Using hot water helps the tree absorb water faster

Verdict: Partly true

Warm water may briefly soften sap near the cut at the base of the tree, but it cools too quickly to make a significant difference.

Claim: You only need to water your tree once a day

Verdict: Myth

A freshly cut tree can absorb about a quart of water per inch of trunk diameter every day during the first week, so trees may need to be watered multiple times a day. If the stand runs dry and the base seals over with sap, the water uptake stops permanently, which can accelerate needle loss.

A homeowner filling a tree stand with water. (Getty Images/Greggory DiSalvo)

Claim: It’s fine to wait before putting the tree in water

Verdict: Myth

"Once home, place the tree in water as soon as possible. Most species can go six to eight hours after cutting the trunk and still take up water," the National Christmas Tree Association said. "If needed, trees can be temporarily stored for several days in a cool location. Place the freshly cut trunk in a bucket that is kept full of water."

Proven ways to keep your Christmas tree fresh

•Hydrate consistently: Never let the stand run dry

•Avoid heat sources: Keep tree away from fireplaces, vents or radiators. Warm air dries the tree out quickly.

•Lower room temperature: Slightly cooler indoor air helps slow needle drop.

•Use LED lights: They emit less heat than incandescent lights, which helps the tree retain moisture.