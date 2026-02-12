Snow takes a swipe at northeastern US this weekend

A storm will deliver snow to part of the Interstate-95 corridor as the weekend comes to a close.

This cat decided to join its owner in clearing paths through large amounts of snow in Oswego County.

A storm with snow will take a swipe at parts of the northeastern United States Sunday night, despite temperatures being significantly higher than in recent weeks.

However, that storm is expected to reach far enough north to bring a mixture of snow and rain to portions of West Virginia, Maryland, northern Virginia and southern Pennsylvania. Mostly snow is forecast for eastern Pennsylvania, northern and central New Jersey and coastal areas of New York.

Where snow falls Sunday night, from eastern Pennsylvania through central New Jersey and into New York City, Long Island and part of southeastern New England, a general coating to an inch of snow may accumulate.

A narrow strip of 1-3 inches is possible, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 7 inches.

Those with travel plans are encouraged to continue to check for updates.

This storm does not appear to be a repeat of the major winter storm that left deep snow and sleet across the Northeast in late January.

A separate patch of light snow and flurries will occur well to the north of the southern storm from late Sunday to early Monday. The St. Lawrence Valley, along with the Adirondacks and northern New England, will be affected by this weak storm.

Beyond Monday, a new surge of Pacific air will move into the Northeast with perhaps some of the highest temperatures of the year ahead.

