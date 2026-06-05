Measles resurgence in Americas raises concerns before World Cup

Health authorities said most reported infections have occurred among unvaccinated individuals or people with unknown vaccination status.

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A person prepares a dose of measles vaccine at a public health center in Nejapa, El Salvador, in April. The spread of the disease in the Americas has rained concerns for transmission during World Cup soccer matches. (Photo Credit: Javier Aparicio)

June 3 (UPI) -- The Pan American Health Organization issued recommendations this week following its epidemiological alert in late May about a measles resurgence across the Americas -- one that has resulted in more than 20,000 confirmed cases and 25 deaths this year.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada nears, the organization warned that rising measles transmission and increased international travel create favorable conditions for spread of the disease during large-scale events. It described the situation as serious.

Between January and mid-May, the number of measles cases reported in the Americas was four times higher than during the same period in 2025 and has already exceeded the total reported throughout all of last year.

Mexico leads the region with 10,920 cases and 13 deaths, followed by Guatemala with 6,209 cases and 12 deaths. Canada has reported 1,018 cases, and the United States, 1,952. Peru has recorded 301 cases, while Bolivia, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Uruguay have also identified infections linked to outbreaks or imported cases.

The global situation also is raising concerns.

Nearly 185,000 measles cases were reported in 155 countries during the first five months of the year, with more than half confirmed. Southeast Asia accounted for 29% of reported cases, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region at 21%. Africa and the Americas each represented 19% of the total.

Health authorities said most reported infections have occurred among unvaccinated individuals or people with unknown vaccination status.

With millions of visitors expected for the World Cup, which begins June 11, the health origination urged countries to strengthen epidemiological surveillance in high-risk areas, including border regions, airports, ports and venues hosting major international events.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 national teams, a record for the tournament. It will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada from June 11 through July 19. FIFA estimates that more than 6 million people will attend some of the tournament's 104 matches, which will be played in 11 U.S. cities, three cities in Mexico and two cities in Canada.

According to Fox Sports, the competition is expected to generate $13.9 billion in economic activity across the region.

Regarding the World Cup and other mass gatherings, the health organization recommended that travelers 6 months and older who cannot provide proof of two doses of measles-containing vaccine or evidence of immunity receive a measles-rubella vaccination, preferably at least two weeks before traveling to areas with documented transmission.

The group also recommended expanding active case detection efforts, maintaining rapid response teams and strengthening international contact-tracing coordination.

While proof of measles vaccination is not required for entry under the International Health Regulations, the organization stressed that vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent transmission and protect public health.