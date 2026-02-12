At least 9 children die after falling through ice during Arctic blast

A surge of Arctic air has led to deadly ice incidents across the U.S., with officials warning that frozen ponds and lakes can become dangerous within minutes.

Three people were rescued by an NYPD helicopter after falling through ice in Jamaica Bay in Queens, New York, on Feb. 7. Officials said all were conscious and urged the public to avoid frozen water.

Between late January and early February, at least nine children have died after falling through ice or into freezing water across the United States. Dozens of other children and adults have been rescued.

After a surge of Arctic air sent temperatures plunging across much of the eastern and central U.S., first responders have repeatedly put their ice rescue training to use as people fell into frigid lakes, ponds and creeks.

As winter weather continues in parts of the country, officials are urging the public to avoid walking, playing or driving on frozen bodies of water. Ice thickness can vary significantly because of changing temperatures, moving water and snow cover, making it dangerous even when it appears solid.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, ice less than 4 inches thick is not safe to walk on and should be more than 5 inches thick to support a small ATV.

“Temperature, snow cover, currents, springs and rough fish all affect the relative safety of ice,” the DNR said. “Ice is seldom the same thickness over a single body of water; it can be two feet thick in one place and one inch thick a few yards away.”

When water temperatures hover near freezing, survival time can be measured in minutes. Without rapid rescue and immediate medical treatment, cold-water incidents can quickly turn fatal.

On Jan. 21, a 5-year-old girl and her 50-year-old grandfather were pulled from a frozen private pond in Clinton County, Michigan, after falling through the ice. Authorities said both died from their injuries.

Northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, three brothers — ages 6, 8 and 9 — fell through the ice on a private pond in Fannin County, Texas, on Jan. 26. All three boys died.

First responders at the scene of a search and recovery operation in Avant, Oklahoma, where two boys fell through the ice on Feb. 7, 2026. (Image credit: Osage County Sheriff's Office)

That same day in Henrico County, Virginia, a toddler was pulled from a pond, and an adult man was treated for hypothermia. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

On Feb. 9, two 7-year-old children fell through the ice on a frozen pond in Onslow County, North Carolina. Despite life-saving measures, both children died, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our community,” Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they face an unimaginable loss. We are also keeping our deputies, first responders, and everyone involved in this response in our thoughts, as incidents like this affect all of us deeply.”

Two days earlier in Oklahoma, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said 8- and 9-year-old boys fell into the water near Bird Creek in Avant. Both children died after being pulled from the creek.

Cold snaps followed by brief warmups can quickly weaken ice, increasing the risk of sudden break-throughs, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to closely supervise children and talk with them about the dangers of frozen water.