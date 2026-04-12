Multiday severe risk threatens central US with winds, tornadoes and flooding

Rounds of thunderstorms will bring a multi-day risk of heavy rain and severe weather to the central US, with Tuesday bringing the highest threat for damaging storms.

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Severe thunderstorms are expected to flare up on multiple days across the central United States this week, with some areas facing back-to-back rounds. Waves of storms and downpours over the same corridor could also raise the risk of flooding.

“Severe weather threats this week will span more than 1,600 miles, from the Plains to the Great Lakes," AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said. "“This is an especially concerning pattern because some communities may be hit by multiple rounds of storms."

Monday: Storms to strike two zones

There will be at least 'some' risk for severe weather across two areas Monday and Monday night. The first risk area will focus on parts of the Midwest from South Dakota, Iowa and northern Illinois to Michigan. A more concentrated risk for severe weather is expected across Wisconsin and southern Minnesota.

The second area will focus farther south across portions of central Oklahoma and Texas.

"Large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and heavy downpours are all possible in both areas," adds Grill.

Tuesday to bring biggest severe threat of the week

The most widespread and impactful severe weather is expected on Tuesday as storms expand from Texas to the Great Lakes and into parts of Pennsylvania.

Thunderstorms from Texas to Michigan and northern Pennsylvania will be capable of producing destructive hail, isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 85 mph.

A "high" risk of storms is predicted by AccuWeather meteorologists in part of the Midwest, including areas just north and west of Chicago, and into eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin. "Strong storms may slow travel on highways, cause airport delays, and create ripple effects for businesses and commuters," Danco said.

“We’re moving into the heart of the spring severe weather season. Now is the time to review your safety plan and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, including alerts that can wake you up at night," Danco added.

Wednesday: Threat shifts east

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will focus a bit farther east, but many of the same areas at risk on previous days will still be at risk. Hail, downpours, isolated tornadoes and localized damaging wind gusts can occur from portions of northern Texas to Michigan and northern Ohio.

Dallas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit are among the major cities at risk for severe weather.

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Friday

The risk for severe weather returns on Friday as a storm diving out of the Northwest moves into the Plains.

Storms can occur from Texas to eastern portions of the Dakotas and into western Wisconsin.

Once again, storms that turn severe will be capable of producing hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

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